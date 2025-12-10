Ranking MLB’s Highest-Paid First Basemen After Pete Alonso's Deal With Orioles
Pete Alonso had the MLB world stunned after he reportedly agreed to join the Baltimore Orioles on a monster five-year contract on Wednesday, leaving the only home he's ever known in New York.
Following seven productive years in Queens, Alonso will get a fresh start in the AL East in news that has both Mets fans and Red Sox fans alike feeling disappointed. The soon-to-be 32-year-old opted out of his contract after re-signing with the Mets last year; he recorded 38 homers in 2025 and has 264 home runs and 712 RBIs since his pro debut in 2019.
Alonso's massive deal is the most lucrative ever for his position, but just how much does he stand above his peers?
Here's a look at the highest-paid first basemen in the league as ranked by average annual salary according to Spotrac:
Who is the highest-paid first baseman in MLB?
The highest-paid first baseman in the MLB is Pete Alonso.
The former longtime Mets first baseman is reportedly joining the Orioles on a five-year deal worth $155 million ($31 million a year). Alonso leap-frogged Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the top spot following news of his signing.
Alonso's deal also marks the second-largest in Orioles history. The organization's last splurge signing was Chris Davis in 2016 (seven-year, $161 million contract).
Top 10 highest-paid first basemen in MLB in 2025
Player
Team
Annual Salary
Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
$31 million
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays
$28.5 million
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
$27 million
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
$25.4 million
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
$21 million
Christian Walker
Houston Astros
$20 million
Wilson Contreras
St. Louis Cardinals
$17.5 million
Rhys Hoskins
Milwaukee Brewers
$17 million
Luis Arraez
San Diego Padres
$14 million
Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
$12.5 million