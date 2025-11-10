Ohtani's baby daughter remains guarded secret after sketchy Dodgers fan's behavior
Shohei Ohtani now transcends Major League Baseball as a global superstar, especially in the United States and throughout much of Asia, where he is especially worshipped in his home country of Japan.
The three-time MVP, who will almost certainly win his fourth this week making it two in both the American League and National League, and now a back-to-back World Series Champion thanks to the heroics of his teammates to crush the dreams of the Toronto Blue Jays (and Drake), has let the public into his personal life more lately.
His dog Decoy, who is now also world famous, was the first to get the attention. Then it was his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, who became more comfortable in the spotlight. Understandably, the one person that the 31-year-old two-way sensation and his wife want to keep out of the public glare and scrutiny is their seven-month-old baby girl.
Ohtani's baby girl's name is not known to the public yet
After missing a game in mid April to be by his wife's side, the happy couple made the announcement that they had welcomed a healthy baby girl.
"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote in his Instagram post. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."
The couple also shared a photo of their baby girl's adorable baby feet, with Ohtani and his wife Mamiko each holding one side.
Since then, Ohtani has been the proud, doting father, especially when it comes to stroller duty, famously walking into Dodgers Stadium with his baby girl, Mamiko, and Decoy before he had a playoff game for the ages in Game 4 of the NLCS with three home runs at the plate while striking out ten batters pitching.
Dodgers celebrations leads to more intrigue about the Ohtanis' baby
Ohtani was also again on stroller duty celebrating their back-to-back World Series victories with a parade that ended at Dodgers Stadium.
Unfortunately, in those celebrations, one sketchy Dodgers fan appears to try to get video footage or photographs of the Ohtanis' baby girl, which was rightfully called out as "disgraceful."
In fact, info on Ohtani's baby girl is so scarce, that even AI gets it wrong, identifying her name as Charlotte, which is the name of the People magazine author on the story about the birth announcement.
Ohtani seems to take it all in stride
If it bugs Ohtani, you would never be able to tell, when he went viral over the weekend after all the celebrations were over to run around an empty Dodgers Stadium with Decoy without a care in the world.
Ohtani and Mamiko will have a hard time protecting their baby girl from the spotlight forever, because that's the age we live in unfortunately. Luckily by being so beloved, most of the public will do their part to try to protect his baby girl's privacy until dad and mom are ready to share more news about her.
Maybe when the Dodgers are celebrating a three-peat.
