Rory McIlroy, wife Erica Stoll let loose in wild Ryder Cup celebration on team bus
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll had plenty of reasons to celebrate Team Europe defeating Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup after a rough few days at Bethpage Black with the New York fans. They definitely let loose on the team bus in a wild scene afterward.
This is McIlroy’s sixth Ryder Cup win since 2010 with only two defeats.
Team Europe had to hold off a furious Sunday comeback from Team USA, winning 15 to 13 to get him No. 6. The celebration was on from there.
RELATED: Rory McIlroy scolded for wife Erica Stoll being at Ryder Cup by ex-MLB star
The team and especially Rory took a lot of flack from the fans at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale New York. At one point, you could see Rory had enough of the crowd and dropped an F-bomb on them.
Then there was also this scene where Stoll got hit with a fan’s beer:
RELATED: Rory McIlroy's dad moment for Team USA captain's kids in Ryder Cup win is amazing
It did all appear to be an accident as later revealed in a new video that surfaced. Still, it was no fun for Stoll.
After the win, Rory would celebrate with a kiss with Stoll, who earlier in the week at the Ryder Cup Gala wowed with her black dress.
They then were seen singing “Zombie” by the Cranberries at the top of their lungs in a wild video on the team bus while the players changed the lyrics from “Zombie” to “Rory” to serenade him.
It’s a great moment and the team had plenty of reasons to celebrate after a crazy few days of golf.
Rory and the Europeans will have home-course advantage and a friendlier crowd in 2027 — assuming he plays — at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.
For now, he’s soaking up the win and booze showers in the U.S.
