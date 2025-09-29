The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rory McIlroy, wife Erica Stoll let loose in wild Ryder Cup celebration on team bus

After Team Europe held off Team USA at Bethpage Black on Sunday, the party was on.

Matt Ryan

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during a press conference after winning the Ryder Cup on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during a press conference after winning the Ryder Cup on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll had plenty of reasons to celebrate Team Europe defeating Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup after a rough few days at Bethpage Black with the New York fans. They definitely let loose on the team bus in a wild scene afterward.

This is McIlroy’s sixth Ryder Cup win since 2010 with only two defeats.

Team Europe had to hold off a furious Sunday comeback from Team USA, winning 15 to 13 to get him No. 6. The celebration was on from there.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy scolded for wife Erica Stoll being at Ryder Cup by ex-MLB star

The team and especially Rory took a lot of flack from the fans at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale New York. At one point, you could see Rory had enough of the crowd and dropped an F-bomb on them.

Then there was also this scene where Stoll got hit with a fan’s beer:

RELATED: Rory McIlroy's dad moment for Team USA captain's kids in Ryder Cup win is amazing

It did all appear to be an accident as later revealed in a new video that surfaced. Still, it was no fun for Stoll.

After the win, Rory would celebrate with a kiss with Stoll, who earlier in the week at the Ryder Cup Gala wowed with her black dress.

They then were seen singing “Zombie” by the Cranberries at the top of their lungs in a wild video on the team bus while the players changed the lyrics from “Zombie” to “Rory” to serenade him.

It’s a great moment and the team had plenty of reasons to celebrate after a crazy few days of golf.

Rory and the Europeans will have home-course advantage and a friendlier crowd in 2027 — assuming he plays — at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.

For now, he’s soaking up the win and booze showers in the U.S.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowr
Europe's Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy spray champagne as they celebrate winning the Ryder Cup on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships