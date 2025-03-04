SI

Eagles Sign Saquon Barkley to Extension That Makes Him Highest-Paid RB in NFL History

Barkley was rewarded for his play in helping the Eagles capture a Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has become the highest paid running back in NFL history.
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed star running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the new contract, Barkley is the first running back in league history to make at least $20 million per year. In addition to his base contract, Barkley can also earn $15 million in incentives and escalators on the deal. He will earn $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley enjoyed his most productive season as a pro. He carried the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 278 yards and two more scores.

Barkley's 2,000-yard rushing season earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, as well as a first team All-Pro selection. He was instrumental in helping the Eagles capture their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

