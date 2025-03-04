Eagles Sign Saquon Barkley to Extension That Makes Him Highest-Paid RB in NFL History
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed star running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
With the new contract, Barkley is the first running back in league history to make at least $20 million per year. In addition to his base contract, Barkley can also earn $15 million in incentives and escalators on the deal. He will earn $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.
In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley enjoyed his most productive season as a pro. He carried the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 278 yards and two more scores.
Barkley's 2,000-yard rushing season earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, as well as a first team All-Pro selection. He was instrumental in helping the Eagles capture their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.