Saquon Barkley Celebrated Historic New Contract With Two Fitting Emojis
Saquon Barkley capped off his historic first season with the Philadelphia Eagles by winning the Super Bowl for the first time his career.
On Tuesday, the team made sure he won't be going anywhere else for a while as they signed him to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Barkley became just the ninth running back to rush for over 2,000 yards, as he ran for 2,005 yards before sitting out the final game of the regular season. He then had big performances in the postseason, which finished with him lifting the Lombardi Trophy with his teammates.
Barkley celebrated his new deal by posting a message to his agent, Ed Berry. All he needed was two emojis to show his appreciation for the deal getting done.
Eagles fans likely can't wait to see what the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year can do next.