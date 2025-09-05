Steph Curry goes gaga for wife Ayesha's provocative Paris gown with 3 words
If distance makes the heart grow fonder, Ayesha Curry is really making Steph love her to infinity and beyond.
The Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was so amazed with his wife's steamy look from Paris, France, being in the City of Love without him, that he reposted the risqué fit from his own Instagram account to his 58.1 million followers.
The mother of their four children and Steph's business partner in many off-the-court entrepreneurial ventures, Mrs. Curry, 36, sizzled in a low-cut, high-slit gown on a Parisian balcony with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.
The four-time NBA champion, 37, had three words for the showstopper, "My Parisian bombshell!!! 🙌🏽."
Mrs. Curry responded, "Love you choochie. T-minus 36 hrs."
Choochie! We're blushing for him with that nickname. But then again, Curry's high school sweetheart certainly made us blush with this provocative ensemble.
Mrs. Curry has been on an "Eat Pray Love" adventure for the epic girls trip, which was highlighted by traveling on a private jet to Italy for some great food, great wine, and a Drake concert, where not only did they recreate his sexy dance moves, they got to meet him backstage after the show.
Luckily it seems like the two-time league MVP wasn't too worried about the raucous good times, as his better half is proving that just like him, the Currys somehow keep getting better with age.
