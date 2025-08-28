Ayesha Curry ditches Steph, kids for girls’ trip to Italy with full glam ‘date night’
Stephen Curry got to go to China for his camp. His wife Ayesha got to ditch him for a girl’s trip to Italy.
The Golden State Warriors superstar just got back from an unreal trip to China with his brother Seth Curry and UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd with whom he shared an amazing moment with on the court.
Steph also has been enjoying his offseason with family like his daughter Riley’s 13th birthday where he and Ayesha went all out in their Super Mario Bros. costumes, and dancing with son Canon, 7, at a WNBA game, and being superdad with baby boy Cai, 1, who looks exactly like Steph.
RELATED: 6-foot-2 Stephen Curry is 7-foot-6 Yao Ming’s Mini-Me hanging in China
Aeysha, besides her family hangs, too, also has had fun like riding a mechanical bull in some Daisy Dukes, and her date day with Steph where he flexed shirtless next to her on a beach.
Speaking of dates, Ayesha showed off having fun in Florence, Italy, with her girlfriends on a “date night.”
RELATED: Stephen Curry is third wheel beside Ciara, Ayesha Curry stunning side-by-side
Her dress certainly stood out, too.
And then a wine tasting day in Italy. We know Ayesha loves her wine as she owns a winery called Domaine Curry in Napa, California, with Steph’s sister Sydel Cury.
Ayesha and Steph have been known each other since teenagers in North Carolina, and have been married since 2011. They have four kids together in Riley, daughter Ryan, Canon, and Cai.
When she returns she can have a date day or night with Steph and maybe some wine together as well.
