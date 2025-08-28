The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry ditches Steph, kids for girls’ trip to Italy with full glam ‘date night’

The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar travels to Europe for some end of the summer fun.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry got to go to China for his camp. His wife Ayesha got to ditch him for a girl’s trip to Italy.

The Golden State Warriors superstar just got back from an unreal trip to China with his brother Seth Curry and UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd with whom he shared an amazing moment with on the court.

Steph also has been enjoying his offseason with family like his daughter Riley’s 13th birthday where he and Ayesha went all out in their Super Mario Bros. costumes, and dancing with son Canon, 7, at a WNBA game, and being superdad with baby boy Cai, 1, who looks exactly like Steph.

RELATED: 6-foot-2 Stephen Curry is 7-foot-6 Yao Ming’s Mini-Me hanging in China

The Curry family
The Curry family this offseason. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Aeysha, besides her family hangs, too, also has had fun like riding a mechanical bull in some Daisy Dukes, and her date day with Steph where he flexed shirtless next to her on a beach.

Speaking of dates, Ayesha showed off having fun in Florence, Italy, with her girlfriends on a “date night.”

Ayesha Curry and friend
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Stephen Curry is third wheel beside Ciara, Ayesha Curry stunning side-by-side

Her dress certainly stood out, too.

Ayesha Curry and friends
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

And then a wine tasting day in Italy. We know Ayesha loves her wine as she owns a winery called Domaine Curry in Napa, California, with Steph’s sister Sydel Cury.

Ayesha Curry and friends
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha and Steph have been known each other since teenagers in North Carolina, and have been married since 2011. They have four kids together in Riley, daughter Ryan, Canon, and Cai.

When she returns she can have a date day or night with Steph and maybe some wine together as well.

NBA WAG Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry / Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

