Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Gets Honest on Golden State Warriors Losing Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is entering his first NBA season not with the Golden State Warriors.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench against the Sacramento Kings during a play-in game.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench against the Sacramento Kings during a play-in game. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is entering the first year of his NBA career with a team other than the Golden State Warriors. Selected 11th overall by Golden State in 2011, Thompson spent the last 11 years with the organization. Winning four championships in Golden State, Thompson will always be a Warriors legend.

Several reports have suggested Thompson was hurt by how the Warriors handled his free agency, which helped impact his decision to depart. The situation undoubtedly left Thompson upset with the only NBA organization he had known, but the veteran guard still has a strong relationship with Steph Curry and his former teammates.

Speaking recently with Natasha Dye of People, Curry said the departure of Thompson will be tough, but the Warriors star is embracing the fact that people are counting Golden State out.

“Golden State parted ways with Curry's longtime sidekick and ‘splash brother’ Klay Thompson last season, which he anticipates will be a "challenge" for his squad,” Dye wrote on her conversation with Curry.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Admitting that Thompson’s departure will be a challenge for Golden State, Curry got honest about his team losing their longtime shooting guard, but added that he is embracing the doubters Golden State currently has.

“I love the fact that people don't think we can keep the pace with some of the other teams that they're picking in the West," Curry said. "And I just love that challenge of stepping into a training camp and being able to create your own success — that gets me going. And obviously coming off of this Olympic experience, I'm trying to channel that energy all year."

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News