Steph Curry Gets Honest on Golden State Warriors Losing Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is entering the first year of his NBA career with a team other than the Golden State Warriors. Selected 11th overall by Golden State in 2011, Thompson spent the last 11 years with the organization. Winning four championships in Golden State, Thompson will always be a Warriors legend.
Several reports have suggested Thompson was hurt by how the Warriors handled his free agency, which helped impact his decision to depart. The situation undoubtedly left Thompson upset with the only NBA organization he had known, but the veteran guard still has a strong relationship with Steph Curry and his former teammates.
Speaking recently with Natasha Dye of People, Curry said the departure of Thompson will be tough, but the Warriors star is embracing the fact that people are counting Golden State out.
“Golden State parted ways with Curry's longtime sidekick and ‘splash brother’ Klay Thompson last season, which he anticipates will be a "challenge" for his squad,” Dye wrote on her conversation with Curry.
Admitting that Thompson’s departure will be a challenge for Golden State, Curry got honest about his team losing their longtime shooting guard, but added that he is embracing the doubters Golden State currently has.
“I love the fact that people don't think we can keep the pace with some of the other teams that they're picking in the West," Curry said. "And I just love that challenge of stepping into a training camp and being able to create your own success — that gets me going. And obviously coming off of this Olympic experience, I'm trying to channel that energy all year."
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France