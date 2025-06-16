The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry hilariously hugs his giant dog dancing together giddily

The Golden State Warriors superstar is enjoying his offseason with his family and his beloved pet.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during warmups against the Houston Rockets for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during warmups against the Houston Rockets for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is almost impossible to guard on the NBA court. His giant dog at home looks like he could be a formidable foe, though.

Steph has been on a longer offseason than he and the Golden State Warriors wanted after a hamstring injury knocked him and the team out in the second round of the NBA playoffs. He’s been using the time off to be with his family and do dad and husband things like having fun with baby Cai on his 1st birthday, and posing with 12-year-old daughter Riley who is almost as tall as dad now, and taking Ayesha to a Benson Boone concert where he went fan-boy over the singer, and finally hitting the beach and flexing his muscles next to his wife.

Curry family
The Curry clan hanging in the offseason. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

On Father’s Day Sunday, Ayesha shared an amazing tribute to Steph the father with some great photos of his kids, but the one of him and his giant dog engulfing him iwhile he giddily dances with him is hilarious.

Steph Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

The dog is the Curry’s Goldendoodle named Rookie. He’s been party of the Curry family since they got him in 2017 from Florida.

Also, who painted his paws? The kids? Ayesha? Steph?

Well, Rookie doesn’t look like no rookie, he looks like a “Vet” now like his dad. He also definitely looks like he could defend better on Steph than a lot of players with that size.

Thanks Ayesha for sharing such cool family moments as always.

Steph and Ayesha with Riley (left), Canon, and Ryan
Steph and Ayesha with Riley (left), Canon, and Ryan / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

