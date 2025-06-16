Stephen Curry hilariously hugs his giant dog dancing together giddily
Stephen Curry is almost impossible to guard on the NBA court. His giant dog at home looks like he could be a formidable foe, though.
Steph has been on a longer offseason than he and the Golden State Warriors wanted after a hamstring injury knocked him and the team out in the second round of the NBA playoffs. He’s been using the time off to be with his family and do dad and husband things like having fun with baby Cai on his 1st birthday, and posing with 12-year-old daughter Riley who is almost as tall as dad now, and taking Ayesha to a Benson Boone concert where he went fan-boy over the singer, and finally hitting the beach and flexing his muscles next to his wife.
On Father’s Day Sunday, Ayesha shared an amazing tribute to Steph the father with some great photos of his kids, but the one of him and his giant dog engulfing him iwhile he giddily dances with him is hilarious.
The dog is the Curry’s Goldendoodle named Rookie. He’s been party of the Curry family since they got him in 2017 from Florida.
Also, who painted his paws? The kids? Ayesha? Steph?
Well, Rookie doesn’t look like no rookie, he looks like a “Vet” now like his dad. He also definitely looks like he could defend better on Steph than a lot of players with that size.
Thanks Ayesha for sharing such cool family moments as always.
