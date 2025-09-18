Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha show off NYC love after Killer Mike drama
Ayesha Curry doesn’t get a lot of time away from her and Stephen Curry’s four kids to have some mom and dad time. In a recent trip to New York, she shared some adorable date night photos with her Golden State Warriors man after he defended her honor.
While it was a summer full of memorable family moments like daughter Riley’s 13th birthday where Ayesha and Steph went all out in Super Mario Bros. costumes, and photos of baby Cai growing up so fast and looking exactly like Steph, the two also traveled separately from each other. Steph had his Curry Camp that took place in China, while Ayesha jetted off with her girlfriends to Europe where she crushed a crop-top selfie.
The 35-year-old Ayesha and the 37-year-old Steph found some time together in New York where they took in the US Open with her rocking a shoestring dress, and then she co-hosted the “Today Show’s Jenna & Friends” where Steph was a guest and had a cheesy, yet sweet note for her.
The couple was spotted out in New York as well, holding hands in the street.
It was there date night photos Ayesha just posted on Instagram, though, that show just how truly in love they are as if they were still teenagers back in North Carolina all those years ago. She wrote, “Mom and dad and NYC.”
This comes after an ugly post about Mrs. Curry on Instagram, that rapper Killer Mike commented on it, writing, "My [inappropriate expletive] Said She Wanna Go Be Glo!!! Man Steph Doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him." Steph would clap back, replying "naaaaa not you Mike. I'm cool stating [sic] and letting these other clowns have they're [sic] moment... you're better than that... Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”
Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011 and have daughters Riley, Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and Cai, 1.
It’s one big happy family, but it’s nice to see them get some time away just the two of them after that Killer Mike comment.
