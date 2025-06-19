Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shows off dramatic new look in her ‘happy place’
Loreal Sarkisian is balancing work and life with her new baby boy with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. She’s also still crushing her fits and enjoying her “happy place.”
The 39-year-old stylist has been married to the football coach since 2020, and reconciled after jointly filing for divorce in the summer of 2024. They announced the birth of their first child together at the beginning of April that stunned most as Loreal was at games but barely showing and they never talked about it publicly.
RELATED: New mom Loreal Sarkisian amazes in shimmering black dress without Steve
Since having her child, Loreal stepped out in stunning fashion, and then looked unrecognizable in a black cocktail dress, and most recently crushed in a fire-red track suit.
She wrote, “Being a new mom has my work schedule looking a lot different these days, but it is definitely working in our favor! Thank you Lord.”
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football”, she’s paving her own way in the fashion industry, landing a high-profile WNBA client. Fashion is clearly what she loves — even working while in the hospital — and in her latest post she wrote, “My Happy Place 🤍“ with a picture surrounded by clothes with her perfect hair clearly in her element.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free shopping without their baby
With just under three months until the start of football season where husband Steve will be in his own “happy place,” Loreal no doubt will be rocking her game-day best. Hopefully, we get a glimpse of the newest Longhorns fan as well, who will surely be stylin’.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities