Top NFL Draft prospect Tez Johnson, gf Laila Thompson announce engagement
It's been a huge start to March for Oregon Ducks star wide receiver Tez Johnson, who is one of the top pass-catchers available in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson, who just wrapped up the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, took to social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend Laila Thompson-Wainer.
The Ducks wideout shared a series of photos revealing their proposal and the giant rock his fiancée received.
"I wouldn’t want it any other way," Johnson wrote on the 'Gram.
Johnson is the adopted brother of former Oregon star quarterback and Denver Broncos rookie sensation Bo Nix. Their inspiring story was featured on ESPN College GameDay earlier this year.
Nix's wife, Izzy Nix, congratulated Tez and Laila on their engagement on social media. She wrote, "God is good. [Laila] is joining the family!!!!!!"
Laila, who previously worked as an intern for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Huskies, currently works for the Seattle Kraken of the NHL.
During the 2024 season at Oregon, Johnson, who is currently projected as a Day 3 pick in this year's draft, hauled in 83 catches for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Congrats to the happy couple on the big news.
