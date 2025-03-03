Fantasy Football Winners and Losers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, so it’s time to look at who saw his stock rise and fall in real football terms. As I’ve written, I don’t see the Combine as being all that important in our world of fantasy football. After all, a rookie’s value can’t be determined until a team drafts him, and that won’t happen until the end of April at the NFL Draft.
Still, it doesn’t hurt to know the winners and losers from the event and the names of some prospects you should monitor in Pro Days and, ultimately, the NFL and fantasy drafts. So, here’s your 2025 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, per his offensive position.
Winners
Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi: Dart did everything well in passing drills, solidifying himself as at least the third-best quarterback in the class. With Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders skipping the drills, Dart made his mark as a top prospect.
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: Milroe didn’t run at the Combine (we all know he’s a skilled runner), but he did participate in passing drills. While he wasn’t perfect, Milroe showed the potential to be a viable NFL and fantasy starter if he lands in the right NFL system.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech: The running back group had several strong performers, and Tuten was one of the best. He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash (fourth-best among running backs at the Combine since 2013) and did very well in the vertical jump and 10-yard split.
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina: Hampton, one of my favorite running backs in the 2025 class, weighed in at 221 pounds, an attractive total for NFL scouts. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and produced a 38-inch vertical jump to go with a 10-foot-10 broad jump.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas: Golden ran an impressive 4.29 40-yard dash, which was enough to move him up many draft boards. In fact, many pundits now expect the speedy wideout to be picked at the end of the first round at the NFL Draft in April.
Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee: Thornton was just behind Golden in terms of his 40-yard dash, coming in at 4.30. That’s quite quick for a man of his size, as Thornton Jr. came in at 6-foot-5. He also produced a 33-inch vertical jump and broad jump at 10-feet-6 inches.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon: Ferguson ran the second-best 40-yard dash (4.63) among tight ends and performed well in the vertical jump and broad jump drills. Ferguson also proved to be a smooth pass catcher, coming in and out of his routes well.
Losers
Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado: Shedeur didn’t participate in Combine drills, allowing Dart to get closer to him in the race to be a top-two quarterback. Miami’s Cam Ward was absent from drills too, but both QBs will show their stuff at their respective Pro Days.
Will Howard, QB, Ohio State: Howard got booed every time he threw the ball (must have been lots of Buckeye haters in the crowd!). He was up and down in passing drills, but he should be able to quiet any critics with a solid showing at Ohio State’s Pro Day (March 26).
Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State: Skattebo wasn’t able to participate in some drills due to an injured hamstring. The running back position is deep and had more than its share of strong performances, so you have to wonder if Skattebo’s limited work will hurt his stock.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa: Johnson’s numbers at Iowa last season were impressive (1,537 rushing yards, 23 TDs), but his 40-time (4.57 seconds) and 10-yard split were not. He was also less than stellar in other drills, so Johnson might have hurt his draft stock a bit.
Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas: Bond promised to break the all-time 40-yard dash record set by Xavier Worthy last year. Instead, he clocked in at 4.40, which was worse than his fellow Texas product, Golden. Bond also didn’t prove he’ll be a reliable pass-catcher in the NFL.
Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State: Nash is coming off a massive statistical season, but he was mediocre in his drills and ran a modest 4.57 in the 40-yard dash. Nash’s hands also measured at just 8 3/4, which might drop him down the boards of some NFL teams.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green: Fannin Jr. didn’t impress at the Combine, and his 40 time of 4.71 could be a cause for concern. He was a stat-sheet monster in his final season in college, but his lack of success in Indianapolis could slightly hurt his draft stock.