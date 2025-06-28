Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia rock stunning fits in Khloé Kardashian birthday post
Khloé Kardashian turned 41 on Friday, and good friends Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant wished her a happy birthday with some shots and some stunning fits in an amazing post the wife of Kobe Bryant shared.
Khloe, who is one of the sisters of Kim Kardashian, is good friends with the Bryants. She even gave Vanessa an unreal Christmas gift with a Kobe and Gigi tribute on it.
Vanessa has been sharing a lot of family moments lately like 22-year-old Natalia’s college graduation from the Unversity of Southern California where the daughter amazed in a beautiful white dress and an amazing tribute for dad on her stole, and a trip to New York where they met WNBA star Angel Reese and she towered over them, and where Vanessa wore the perfect summer yellow dress in Central Park while Natalia flashed the perfect smile with the tiny family dog with her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.
She’s also been sharing a lot of Kobe memories lately like a heart-melting photo of them with Natalia and Gigi after he won his fifth Los Angeles Lakers championship, and one recently with his Mamba stare where she had a one-word response.
Now, it was about friends as her and her usual partner in crime in Natalia — the two recently rocked twin cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé concert — were with Khloe all wearing elite fits and saying happy birthday with what looks like some tequila shots.
That looks like a good time. Natalia is so grown now, too, taking shots with mom and Khloe.
Happy birthday to Khloe Kardashian and thanks Vanessa for sharing the elite post.
