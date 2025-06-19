Vanessa Bryant blown away by daughter Natalia’s beauty in eye-catching beach fit
Vanessa Bryant has been honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant lately as the anniversary of his NBA Finals wins came about. She also gave their oldest daughter Natalia a shoutout over her latest photo in a stunning beach fit.
The 43-year-old Vanessa the 22-year-old Natalia look a lot alike. They recently went cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, hung at a Dodgers game with some awesome hats, and shared a special moment at Natalia’s University of Southern California graduation.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares heart-melting picture of Kobe with her, daughters Gigi, Natalia
Natalia and mom just went to New York City with Bianka, 8, Capri, 5, where they watched a New York Liberty game as a family to root on good friend Sabrina Ionescu, posed atop the Empire State Building, and went to Central Park where Natalia flashed the happiest smile in her causal jeans fit while mom stole the show in the perfect yellow dress.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
Natalia, who received her degree in film at USC, is also a professional model. Her latest beautiful beach photo she shared was truly stunning.
It was so stunning that mom made sure to comment on it with one word and an emoji: “Beautiful ❤️.”
Enough said: Vanessa summed up her daughter’s photo perfectly.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities