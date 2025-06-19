The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant blown away by daughter Natalia’s beauty in eye-catching beach fit

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant reacts to their oldest daughter’s stunning look.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant has been honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant lately as the anniversary of his NBA Finals wins came about. She also gave their oldest daughter Natalia a shoutout over her latest photo in a stunning beach fit.

The 43-year-old Vanessa the 22-year-old Natalia look a lot alike. They recently went cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, hung at a Dodgers game with some awesome hats, and shared a special moment at Natalia’s University of Southern California graduation.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia and mom just went to New York City with Bianka, 8, Capri, 5, where they watched a New York Liberty game as a family to root on good friend Sabrina Ionescu, posed atop the Empire State Building, and went to Central Park where Natalia flashed the happiest smile in her causal jeans fit while mom stole the show in the perfect yellow dress.

The Bryant family
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia, who received her degree in film at USC, is also a professional model. Her latest beautiful beach photo she shared was truly stunning.

It was so stunning that mom made sure to comment on it with one word and an emoji: “Beautiful ❤️.”

Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Enough said: Vanessa summed up her daughter’s photo perfectly.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

