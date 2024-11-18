Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has identical smile to mom Vanessa looking like twins
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia and her mom Vanessa continue to look like twins wherever they go.
The oldest daughter of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Natalia, 21, could be mistaken for her 42-year-old mom. The two “twins” have recently been seen together at a swanky Indian wedding in very exotic looks, while having mother-daughter moments at a Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS playoff clincher, and in family Halloween photos.
The current USC film student and model Natalia recently shared a birthday wish post to a friend where her picture looked exactly like a young Vanessa. Now, mom shared a photo of the two of them together with the same exact smile going on and even captioned it, “Copy/Paste ❤️😘.”
It really is uncanny how much they look alike in all their photos.
Vanessa and Natalia, meanwhile, have crushed recent fits on their own as well. Vanessa dazzled in side-by-side photos with Ciara and actress Jessica Alba at a charity event in Los Angeles, while Natalia wore a seductive Halloween costume and rocked jeans and Chucks while showing off her sweet dance moves.
While they look great on their own, seeing Natalia and Vanessa together is a winning combo.
