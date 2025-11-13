Five Takeaways From Flyers' Overtime Loss to Oilers
The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up their short homestand with a 2-1 overtime defeat to the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. Here are five takeaways from the matchup.
1. Late Drama Denied
With the score knotted at 1-1 and mere seconds separating the Flyers and Oilers from overtime, Philadelphia looked to have had its golden opportunity.
A perfectly executed zone entry ended with Owen Tippett finding Travis Sanheim at the top of the zone. Sanheim fired a shot that was tipped in by Travis Konecny with 23.5 seconds remaining, giving the Flyers a late 2-1 lead.
However, the goal was wiped away after Tippett crossed the blue line before the puck-carrying Sean Couturier, negating the orange and black a late game-winner.
2. Overtime Struggles Continue
In the extra frame, the Flyers’ overtime fortunes have cooled off. After starting the season 2-1 in games decided in the 3-on-3, Philadelphia has now dropped back-to-back overtime contests to Ottawa and Edmonton.
The Oilers sealed the win after Cam York lost control of the puck, sparking a 2-on-0 rush led by Matthew Savoie, whose cross-crease feed set up Jack Roslovic for the easy tap-in overtime winner.
3. Power Play Strike
A struggling Philadelphia power play connected late in the second period.
Konecny started the sequence by feeding Matvei Michkov, who worked the puck back to York at the blue line. York returned the pass, and Michkov buried the game-tying goal — his third straight game with a tally — while Konecny extended his point-streak to eight with the helper.
The power-play tally by Michkov was only the 10th goal scored on the man-advantage in 49 opportunities.
4. Containing McDavid and Draisaitl
The Flyers executed one of their better defensive assignments of the season against Edmonton’s superstars. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were largely neutralized throughout the night thanks to disciplined play from the Cates, Foerster, Brink line, as well as strong positional work by defensemen York and Sanheim.
McDavid was limited to one shot and an assist — a secondary helper on Evan Bouchard’s first-period goal — while Draisaitl went the entire game without registering a point or a shot on goal in over 22 minutes of ice time.
For a team that’s struggled at times to contain top-end talent, this was a promising sign of structure and attention to detail, even if the result didn’t go their way.
5. Vladar Solid Between the Pipes
Dan Vladar continued to provide stability in goal for Philadelphia, turning aside 30 of 32 shots in the overtime loss. His sharp play in the second period — when the Flyers were heavily outshot and hemmed in their own zone — was particularly crucial in keeping the game within reach.
Vladar’s calm demeanor and positioning helped the Flyers weather extended Edmonton pressure and gave them a chance to rally late.
Though he didn’t earn the win, Vladar’s performance further strengthened his case as a reliable option in net as the team’s schedule tightens heading into mid-November.
The Flyers return to action on Friday in St. Louis to take on the Blues and Saturday against the Dallas Stars.
