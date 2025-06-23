Minnesota Timberwolves A Potential Landing Spot for Former BYU Cougar Star
Former BYU Cougar Egor Demin is an interesting prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 point guard faces questions about his shooting, but the potential is there if he lands with the right organization. One such organization could be the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is exactly where Demin landed in Bleacher Report’s most recent mock draft at the No. 17 overall pick.
Demin averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game in his lone season at BYU. His shooting efficiency wasn’t the best at 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from three. However, his NBA Combine performance gave the league some pause that he may develop into a more consistent shooter and eventually a more well-rounded player.
Still, developing his shooting isn’t an overnight task. So as he develops that portion of his game, consistently dishing to his shot-makers will earn him his minutes early in his career.
Landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves would be a significant assist in that regard. After all, the T’Wolves reached the Western Conference Finals featuring Anthony Edwards. No doubt Denim would rack up assists with Edwards as an outlet.
In the meantime, Demin can shadow Mike Conley, a 17-year vet known for his consistent shooting and defensive prowess. Conley has even seen a surge in his three-point shooting since joining Minnesota in 2023, so he’s sure to have some wise advice for Demin's development if he does land on the roster.
Denim is basically a lock to go in the first round, but how high is another question. Some mock drafts have seen him placed at the bottom of the lottery picks, while others are a bit deeper, such as this one placing him at No. 17.
Either way, he won’t have to wait too long to join his new team and get to work. The 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.