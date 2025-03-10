2025 Fantasy Baseball: MJ Melendez Profile, Preview, Predictions
MJ Melendez is young enough to have another gear in his game. After three seasons with the Royals, he's settled into a dirty power hitter with weakness vs. lefties.
OF – MJ Melendez, KC (ADP – 364.8)
There has been some talk about a new swing path for Melendez heading into spring training after seeing his batting average plummet to .206 in 2024. Over his first 10 games, he’s 9-for-30 with six runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and a stolen base, but Melendez struck out 10 times.
Last year, an ankle issue knocked him out of action for 10 days in July, followed by more days off vs. left-handed pitching. Melendez hit only .164 over 73 at-bats against lefties with five runs, no home runs, four RBIs, and 15 strikeouts. In his rookie season, his bat had more value in this area (.295/17/4/14/1 over 112 at-bats with 11 walks and 22 strikeouts).
His only month of value came in August (.311 over 74 at-bats with 12 runs, five home runs, 12 RBIs, and one stolen base). He hit under .200 until August 10th (.199/32/13/36/2 over 296 at-bats). Melendez finished with a career-low walk rate (7.8), with some improvement in his strikeout rate (25.1).
His exit velocity (91.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (45.0) came in below 2023 (93.2/49.6) while seeing a sharp decline in line drives (16.7%).
Fantasy Outlook: The highlight power season for Melendez came in 2021 between AA and AAA (.288/95/41/103/3 over 448 at-bats). At this point in his career, he projects as a platoon bat until his bat shows more life against left-handed pitching. He is a low-average tweener who only had playable starting fantasy value due to his catcher eligibility earlier in his career.
At best, Melendez is a short-term injury cover or bench option in deep formats. If balls are going over the fence, sign him up for another week.
RANKINGS
