Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitchers Sleepers for the 2025 MLB Season
Identifying undervalued talent is essential to gaining an edge in fantasy baseball, and pinpointing starting pitcher sleepers can be the key to building a championship-winning roster. Although elite aces dominate early draft boards, savvy managers know that breakout arms often emerge from later rounds, providing immense value relative to their draft cost.
Whether it’s a young hurler poised for a breakout, a veteran rebounding from injury, or an overlooked arm with elite peripherals, these five starting pitcher sleepers have the potential to deliver significant returns this season. Let’s dive into the top sleepers who could become game-changers in fantasy baseball drafts for 2025.
SP Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers
Jobe possesses the potential to be a high-impact pitcher; however, his current workload limitations hinder his capacity to be a game-changer in fantasy leagues for the 2024 season. With an expected progression to approximately 130 innings, including stints at the Triple-A level, Jobe must reestablish his command and extend the duration of his starts.
Notably, he has yet to exceed 75 pitches in a single minor league outing and has only recorded an out in the seventh inning on one occasion. While his future as a breakout star is promising, Jobe appears to be at least a year away from making a significant contribution to the Detroit Tigers' rotation.
SP Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
Brown entered last draft season brimming with breakout potential, and while he met those expectations in certain aspects, his early struggles were catastrophic for fantasy managers. By the end of April 2024, he had torpedoed rosters with a staggering 9.78 ERA and 2.217 WHIP, largely due to three disastrous outings in which he surrendered 20 earned runs, 29 baserunners, and four home runs across just nine innings. However, from May onward, Brown transformed into an elite asset, posting an 11-5 record with a dominant 2.51 ERA, 1.122 WHIP, and 155 strikeouts over 147 innings. Though he endured two additional blowups (12 earned runs, 22 baserunners, and two home runs over 11 innings), his overall production was ace-caliber.
A deeper dive into his pitch arsenal reveals significant strides against right-handed hitters over the final five months, complementing his already overpowering dominance against lefties. The key to unlocking his full potential lies in refining his command against right-handed batters, both within and beyond the strike zone. Brown is on the cusp of superstardom, with a realistic projection of a sub-3.00 ERA, 15 wins, and 225 strikeouts, along with notable improvements in WHIP. A must-target player for 2025 fantasy drafts.
SP Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks
Pfaadt looks poised to be a much better arm in his third year in the majors. His 2024 resume is loaded with disaster starts, with hints of greatness. His command is ace-ready, but he must locate his pitches better within the strike zone and solve left-handed batters. Next Step: a sub-3.50 ERA with a push toward 15 wins and 200+ strikeouts. Giddy Up!
SP Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox
Houck may not appeal to fantasy managers seeking high-strikeout upside, as his whiff rate has dipped to 7.8 K/9. However, his ability to pound the strike zone, induce weak contact, and limit home runs makes him a reliable rotational piece. He exudes the durability of a workhorse starter, with untapped potential in his strikeout repertoire that could elevate his value.
His profile evokes shades of a budget Roy Halladay—albeit with a lower innings ceiling and a distinct pitch arsenal. As a backend fantasy starter, Houck presents an intriguing option, offering the potential for consistent deep outings while firmly holding his place in the rotation every fifth day.
SP Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds
Had Greene avoided the elbow injury that marred his 2024 campaign, he would be the undisputed must-draft arm of the season. His two premier pitches are already elite, and with refined command, they have the potential to become even more dominant. The addition of a split-finger fastball further elevates his arsenal, providing a devastating out pitch when ahead in the count and unlocking another layer of upside with continued development.
Expect Greene to skyrocket up draft boards throughout spring training, as his electric repertoire commands attention. However, the sheer power of his fastball-slider combination, coupled with his heavy reliance on high-effort deliveries, raises concerns about a potential second Tommy John surgery in the future. For those in pursuit of high-risk, high-reward upside—especially in contests with an overall prize—Greene is the ultimate boom-or-bust selection.
Starting Pitcher Rankings:
Top 5 Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers 6-10| Starting Pitchers 11-15 | Starting Pitchers 16-20 | Starting Pitchers 21-25 |Starting Pitchers 26-30 | Starting Pitchers 31-35 | Starting Pitchers 36-40 |Starting Pitchers 41-45 | Starting Pitchers 46-50 | Starting Pitchers 51-55 | Starting Pitchers 56-60 |Starting Pitchers 61-65 |Starting Pitchers 66-70 | Starting Pitchers 71-75