2025 Fantasy Baseball: Andrew Benintendi Profile, Preview, Predictions

Andrew Benintendi suffered a broken right hand in late February, putting him on the sidelines for a month or so. He comes off an uptick in home runs (20) while losing momentum in his batting average (.229).

On the surface, Benintendi had further demise in his fading skill set other than his rebound in home runs (20). He hit .192 over his first 260 at-bats with a measly 19 runs, six home runs, 25 RBIs, and two stolen bases while missing some time in June with an Achilles issue. His bat started to show upside the day before the All-Star break (3-for-4 with three runs, one home run, and one RBI), leading to much better success over his final 217 at-bats (.272/31/14/39/1). Benintendi hit .207 vs. lefties with 11 runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs over 116 at-bats.

His strikeout rate (18.4) and walk rate (7.9) weren’t far off his career resume. He posted a much higher average hit rate (1.734) than his previous four seasons (1.422). Benintendi had a severe drop in his contact batting average (.286). His fly-ball rate (42.4) and HR/FB rate (12.3) were much higher than 2023 (34.7/3.0). He finished with about his career average in exit velocity (88.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (34.1).

Fantasy Outlook: For two months last season, Benintendi helped push fantasy teams up the standing after being scooped up on the waiver. On the other hand, he buried anyone who rostered him over the first two-thirds of the year. His bad outweighs his good by a wide margin over the past three seasons. When adding minimal steals, Benintendi is standing in the back of the room at last call. Your dance or mine…survey says I can’t see the light in the darkness in his profile.

