2025 Fantasy Baseball: Brandon Marsh Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Brandon Marsh has the tools to reach a much higher fantasy ceiling if he can control his strikeouts. His contact batting grades well, which offsets his batting average risk.

OF – Brandon Marsh, PHI (ADP – 309.4)

2025 Brandon Marsh Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Brandon Marsh Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Marsh has the potential to be a much better player if he can get his strikeout rate (32.4) under control. His contact batting average (.394) has had a high floor over the past five seasons, offsetting some of his batting average risk. Over the last three years, he had gains in his average hit rate (1.683), painting a floor closer to 25 home runs with 500 at-bats. Marsh landed on the injured list in June with a hamstring issue.

He teased drafters last season after playing well in April (.269/10/6/17/3 over 93 at-bats). Over his final three months, his bat lost momentum (.229 over 214 at-bats with 29 runs, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 10 steals). Marsh has a platoon profile (.192 vs. lefties with six runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and two stolen bases) due to a higher strikeout rate (36.7). His bat was more productive at home (.270/35/12/35/9 over 215 at-bats).

His exit velocity (91.6 mph) was a career-high, with a slight fade in his hard-hit rate (47.4). Marsh posted a new top in his fly-ball rate (37.8), HR/FB rate (15.8), and launch angle (13.8).

Fantasy Outlook: The ceiling of Marsh has three weak links – slot in the batting order, weakness vs. lefties, and too many strikeouts. Success at the plate can improve two of these variables, and there are signs of more home runs coming. He finished ranked 106th in FPGscore (-1.52) for hitters, giving Marsh built-in value based on his draft ranking (184th) batter selected.

RANKINGS

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
