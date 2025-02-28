2025 Fantasy Baseball: Byron Buxton Profile, Preview, Predictions
Injuries have derailed Byron Buxton's career too many times. He has emerged as an enticing power bat, but can the fantasy gods shine on his once with a healthy season?
OF – Byron Buxton, MIN (ADP – 258.0)
Over a decade of games for the Twins, Buxton hit .244 with 426 runs, 133 home runs, 353 RBIs, and 93 stolen bases over 2,614 at-bats. He’s never had more than 500 at-bats in a season. His stats projected over 550 at-bats paint him as a 90/28/74/20 player with batting average risk.
Here’s a list of his injuries over the past four seasons:
- 2021 – hip and finger issues, leading to 101 missed games.
- 2022 – knee, hand, and hip issues (70 games out of action).
- Off-season right knee surgery limited Buxton to a DH role in 2023. He also missed time with calf, rib, back, and hamstring injuries. His right knee issue flared up again late in the season, leading to another surgery in October. Buxton was on the sidelines for 77 games.
- 2024 – He battled back tightness in March and another right knee issue in May, followed by minor forearm and back injuries later in the year. His never-ending hip problem crept back into his equation in mid-August. On the year, Buxton missed another 60 games.
Last year, his strikeout rate (25.5) was much better than the previous two seasons (30.4 and 31.4), but he took fewer walks (5.2%). Buxton has an average hit rate (1.879) to support 35+ home runs if ever on the field for a full season. He continues to have a fly-ball swing path (46.5%), but his HR/FB rate (15.0) declined for the third consecutive year. Buxton hits the ball hard based on his exit velocity (91.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.1).
His best production in 2024 came in June and July (.307 over 150 at-bats with 30 runs, 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and four steals).
Fantasy Outlook: Buxton’s ADP was 279 in 2024 due to his DH-only qualification. His price point is 21 picks higher this draft season. Based on potential, he appears to be a winning swing in this area of the player pool. Unfortunately, his high number of injuries makes him a challenging player to manage unless your league has injured reserve slots. I can’t predict his outcome this year, but I can avoid him unless his ADP slides past 300 in the high-stakes market.
