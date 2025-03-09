2025 Fantasy Baseball: Heston Kjerstad Profile, Preview, Predictions
The loss of Anthony Santander to free agency should be a big win for Heston Kjerstad's opportunity in 2025.
OF – Heston Kjerstad, BAL (ADP – 333.6)
Baltimore added Kjerstad with the second selection in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft, but they had to wait until 2022 for him to make his minor debut due to a heart issue. Over his three seasons in the minors, over four levels, he hit .304 with 183 runs, 42 home runs, 153 RBIs, and eight steals over 953 at-bats.
His strikeout rate (19.9) was better than the league average in the minors, with a favorable walk rate (9.6). Unfortunately, Kjerstad whiffed 29.3% of the time with the Orioles. He has a respectable exit velocity (90.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (46.0%) in his time in the majors.
Over the past two seasons, Baltimore gave him 129 at-bats of experience, leading to some uninspiring stats (.248/11/6/17/1 with 12 walks and 43 strikeouts). His bat played much better over two years at AAA (.299 over 508 at-bats with 106 runs, 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, and four stolen bases).
Fantasy Outlook: If he can handle left-handed pitching at the major league level, a 20/80 season is well within reach. Kjerstad will compete for at-bats in the outfield and at DH. His step toward a winning opportunity is better command of the strike zone with the Orioles.
