2025 Fantasy Baseball: Heston Kjerstad Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Heston Kjerstad / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The loss of Anthony Santander to free agency should be a big win for Heston Kjerstad's opportunity in 2025.

OF – Heston Kjerstad, BAL (ADP – 333.6)

2025 Heston Kjerstad Hitting Stats Profile
Baltimore added Kjerstad with the second selection in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft, but they had to wait until 2022 for him to make his minor debut due to a heart issue. Over his three seasons in the minors, over four levels, he hit .304 with 183 runs, 42 home runs, 153 RBIs, and eight steals over 953 at-bats.

His strikeout rate (19.9) was better than the league average in the minors, with a favorable walk rate (9.6). Unfortunately, Kjerstad whiffed 29.3% of the time with the Orioles. He has a respectable exit velocity (90.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (46.0%) in his time in the majors.

Over the past two seasons, Baltimore gave him 129 at-bats of experience, leading to some uninspiring stats (.248/11/6/17/1 with 12 walks and 43 strikeouts). His bat played much better over two years at AAA (.299 over 508 at-bats with 106 runs, 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, and four stolen bases).

Fantasy Outlook: If he can handle left-handed pitching at the major league level, a 20/80 season is well within reach. Kjerstad will compete for at-bats in the outfield and at DH. His step toward a winning opportunity is better command of the strike zone with the Orioles.

