2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jesus Sanchez Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Miami Marlins revamped their offensive lineup in the offseason, giving Jesus Sanchez a better slot in the batting order. Now, he has to prove that he's more than a platoon player.
OF – Jesus Sanchez, MIA (ADP – 236.7)
The Marlins gave Sanchez 900 at-bats from 2021 to 2023, where Sanchez held form in power (41 home runs and 124 RBIs). However, his struggles in batting average (.239) resulted from a higher strikeout rate (27.8).
In 2023, he missed time in May with a hamstring issue. The Marlins only gave him 47 at-bats vs. lefties (.213 with one home run and two RBIs). Sanchez didn’t have any impact months, making him a challenging player to manage. Over 209 at-bats from May 3rd to August 16th, he hit .282 with 24 runs, nine home runs, and 35 RBIs, showing more potential.
His playing time increased for the fourth season with Miami, leading to career highs in plate appearances (537), at-bats (489), runs (60), 18 home runs (18), and RBIs (64) while adding 16 surprising steals. Sanchez struggled again against lefties (.162 with 16 runs, three home runs, and seven RBIs over 105 at-bats). He had the most success over the final three months (.271/38/11/35/10 over 255 at-bats).
Sanchez slightly lowered his strikeout rate (26.1), with some decline in his walk rate (7.6). He ranked much higher in exit velocity (92.5 – 17th) and hard-hit rate (51.3 – 14th), a sign of more power with a better swing path (groundball rate – 50.3 and fly-ball rate – 29.4). His floor remains high in HR/FB rate (17.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Miami’s starting lineup in 2025 will have a wide range of outcomes for playing time. Sanchez must solve left-handed pitching before being counted on for a bulk at-bat opportunity. On the doorstep of 20 home runs with growth in runs and RBIs, thanks to a better slot in the Marlins’ batting order. His power ceiling is tied to him unlocking a better swing path and shaving off some strikeouts. His speed may not be repeatable based on his career body of work in pro ball.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Outfielders|Outfielders 6-10|Outfielders 11-15 |Outfielders 16-20 |Outfielders 21-25|Outfielders 26-30|Outfielders 31-35|Outfielders 36-40|Outfielders 41-45|Outfielders 46-50|Outfielders 51-55|Outfielders 56-60|Outfielders 61-65|Outfielders 66-70|Outfielders 71-75