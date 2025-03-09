2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jhonkensy Noel Profile, Preview, Predictions
Jhonkensy Noel will have a dirty power profile early in his major league career until he proves his worth against right-handed pitching.
OF – Jhonkensy Noel, CLE (ADP – 384.3)
Noel comes to the majors with a big-bopper profile based on his elite average hit rate (1.900) in his minor league career. The Guardians gave him 794 at-bats of experience over the past three years, leading to 124 runs, 45 home runs, 144 RBIs, and two steals. He struck out 23.9% of the time with a just below-league-average walk rate (7.8).
In 2024, Cleveland gave Noel about one-third of the year of playing time (179 at-bats) with mixed results. His runs (25), home runs (13), and RBIs (28) projected well if given 550 at-bats (77/40/86), but he posted a high strikeout rate (31.8) while taking fewer walks (6.6%).
His bat was a power edge against left-handed pitching (.246/11/7/14 over 57 at-bats). Over 31 games from July 23rd through September 2nd, Noel hit .268 with 18 runs, nine home runs, and 20 RBIs over 97 at-bats, helping fantasy teams move up the power standings despite not having a full-time job. Over this span, he has 31 strikeouts over his 108 plate appearances (28.7%).
Even with a high power profile, his exit velocity wasn’t an edge at AAA (88.4 mph) or in the majors (88.6). Noel had a high barrel rate (14.5%) with Cleveland, with some weakness in his hard-hit rate (36.8). His HR/FB rate (25.0) has been consistently higher than 20.0% since 2021.
Fantasy Outlook: A fantasy drafter should think of him in the realm of Franmil Reyes, who had two seasons with 30 home runs in the majors. The key for Noel is getting regular at-bats against right-handed pitching. He has a big event bat that will have some peaks and valleys in its outcomes in his second season with the Guardians.
