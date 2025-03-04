2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jonny DeLuca Profile, Preview, Predictions
In fantasy drafts this season, Jonny DeLuca won't spark much interest based on the production in his first year with Tampa. Minor league profile paints a more exciting picture if the Rays give him full-time at-bats in 2025.
OF – Jonny DeLuca, TB (ADP – 435.3)
Based on his five years in the minors (.271/229/67/207/59 over 1,166 at-bats), DeLuca has an intriguing skill set for the fantasy market once he gets more experience in the majors. At age 25, he’s only had 177 at-bats at AAA (.305 with 33 runs, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, and four steals).
The Rays called him up last May, leading to 87 starts over 107 games. Unfortunately, his minor league success didn’t translate as well with Tampa. He hit .217 over 332 at-bats with six home runs, 31 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. DeLuca teased fantasy managers after a tremendous first five games (7-for-20 with three runs, one home run, 10 RBIs, and two steals). His bat struggled against left-handed pitching (.191/10/1/10/2 over 89 at-bats).
DeLuca had a league-average strikeout rate (21.3) with weakness in his walk rate (6.6). His exit velocity (84.6) and hard-hit rate (28.0) ranked poorly. He tends to have a fly-ball swing path with a reasonable floor in his HR/FB rate, but it ranked poorly with Tampa last year (5.7%).
Fantasy Outlook: His minor league approach (strikeout rate – 16.3 and walk rate – 10.3) paints a higher picture with the Rays and potentially a better slot in the batting order with more success at the plate. His contact batting average (.282) with Tampa was well below his previous career path (.334), suggesting correction this year.
He is a tempting backend outfield flier, which will be helped by positive coach-speak in spring about his playing time and slot in the batting order. DeLuca is a player to follow in 2025 due to his 20/20 skill set, but he must hit the ball harder.
