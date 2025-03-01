2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jordan Walker Profile, Preview, Predictions
Two years ago, Jordan Walker was "Big Sexy" in fantasy drafts. Unfortunately, the fantasy market has placed him on the lost and found this draft season, with no one looking to fight for him on draft day.
OF – Jordan Walker, STL (ADP – 299.2)
Over four seasons in the minors, Jordan hit .291 with 214 runs, 46 home runs, 169 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases over 1,241 at-bats. Walker shined at AA in 2022 (.306/100/19/68/22 over 461 at-bats), but his bat regressed at AAA (.257/51/13/53/8 over 455 at-bats) over the past two seasons.
Walker made the Cardinals out of spring training in 2023. His swing didn’t fire over his first 73 at-bats (.274/8/2/11/2), pushing him back to the minors. Over his final 97 games back with St. Louis, he hit .277 with 43 runs, 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, and five steals over 347 at-bats. Walker had less value against lefties (.232/13/4/13/1 over 108 at-bats), with his best overall production coming in September (.304 with 17 runs, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and one steal).
Late last March, there were signs that Walker’s bat wasn’t in form. He went 9-for-58 in April with four runs and four RBIs, leading to a long stint back at AAA (.257/35/9/33/4 over 319 at-bats). There was more life in his stats in September (.253 over 87 at-bats with 12 runs, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and one steal) with the Cardinals.
Walker lost his approach (strikeout rate – 28.1 and walk rate – 5.6) last year in the majors. His exit velocity (91.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.1) improved, but he finished with a strange swing path (line drive rate – 6.9, groundball rate – 50.9, and fly-ball rate – 42.2). Based on this, Walker was out of time at the plate, along with confidence issues.
Fantasy Outlook: In the offseason, Walker has been working on regaining his line drive swing and letting the home runs come when they come. His early success in the minors suggested a 20/20 player with upside in batting average. To believe or not to believe is the Cinderella story in the fantasy market.
In late February, fantasy drafters would prefer to swipe left than take him on the magical ride in 2025. I expect much more interest when his bat shows more life in spring training. Walker has breakout upside, and I expect him to be drafted much higher in 2026, making him a winning investment this year.
RANKINGS
