2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jorge Soler Profile, Preview, Predictions
For a drafter looking for look for dirty power late in fanatsy drafts, Jorge Soler brings that skill set. He'll be hitting close to Mike Trout the Los Angeles Angels lineup, inviting an uptick in RBI chances.
OF – Jorge Soler, LAA (ADP – 225.9)
Over the past five seasons, Soler hit .233 with 284 runs, 105 home runs, 267 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 1,932 at-bats. These stats, broken down over 500 at-bats, paint him as a 73/27/69 hitter. His average hit rate (1.832) remains in an area to support 30+ home runs over 550 at-bats (a total he’s reached only once – 2019).
His strikeout rate (24.6) has been better than his career average (26.4) over the past two seasons while continuing to take plenty of walks (11.9%). Soler posted his highest two seasons in fly-ball rate in 2023 (46.3) and 2024 (46.1). He posted a six-year low in his exit velocity (90.5 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.7). His HR/FB rate (12.8) was his lowest since 2017.
Soler suffered a right shoulder injury in May, leading to two weeks on the injured list. He also missed time in August with a hamstring issue. His best production came in June (.284/21/3/15 over 95 at-bats). Soler was better after the All-Star break (.267/37/11/31/1 over 191 at-bats).
Fantasy Outlook: The DH role should be the home for Soler in 2025 for the Angels, giving him a chance to be in the lineup for more games. His profile is pretty straightforward – some batting average risk with the swing to deliver a 75/25/75 season with 500 at-bats.
