Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jorge Soler Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Atlanta Braves Outfielder Jorge Soler
Atlanta Braves Outfielder Jorge Soler / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

For a drafter looking for look for dirty power late in fanatsy drafts, Jorge Soler brings that skill set. He'll be hitting close to Mike Trout the Los Angeles Angels lineup, inviting an uptick in RBI chances.

OF – Jorge Soler, LAA (ADP – 225.9)

2025 Jorge Soler Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Jorge Soler Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Over the past five seasons, Soler hit .233 with 284 runs, 105 home runs, 267 RBIs, and two stolen bases over 1,932 at-bats. These stats, broken down over 500 at-bats, paint him as a 73/27/69 hitter. His average hit rate (1.832) remains in an area to support 30+ home runs over 550 at-bats (a total he’s reached only once – 2019).

His strikeout rate (24.6) has been better than his career average (26.4) over the past two seasons while continuing to take plenty of walks (11.9%). Soler posted his highest two seasons in fly-ball rate in 2023 (46.3) and 2024 (46.1). He posted a six-year low in his exit velocity (90.5 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.7). His HR/FB rate (12.8) was his lowest since 2017.

Soler suffered a right shoulder injury in May, leading to two weeks on the injured list. He also missed time in August with a hamstring issue. His best production came in June (.284/21/3/15 over 95 at-bats). Soler was better after the All-Star break (.267/37/11/31/1 over 191 at-bats).

Fantasy Outlook: The DH role should be the home for Soler in 2025 for the Angels, giving him a chance to be in the lineup for more games. His profile is pretty straightforward – some batting average risk with the swing to deliver a 75/25/75 season with 500 at-bats.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Outfielders|Outfielders 6-10|Outfielders 11-15 |Outfielders 16-20 |Outfielders 21-25|Outfielders 26-30|Outfielders 31-35|Outfielders 36-40|Outfielders 41-45|Outfielders 46-50|Outfielders 51-55|Outfielders 56-60|Outfielders 61-65|Outfielders 66-70|Outfielders 71-75

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News