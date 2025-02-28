2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jung Hoo Lee Profile, Preview, Predictions
After a bust rookie season due to an injury, Jung Hoo Lee is an unknown commondity in the fantasy market. Is he a two category player (batting average and runs)? Or will his power shine through in 2025?
OF – Jung Hoo Lee, SF (ADP – 230.9)
Over seven seasons in Korea, Lee hit .340 with 581 runs, 65 home runs, 515 RBIs, and 69 stolen bases over 3,746 at-bats. His best two years came in 2020 (.333/85/15/101/12 over 544 at-bats) and 2022 (.349/85/23/113/5 over 553 at-bats). He had more walks (383 – 9.7%) than strikeouts (304 – 7.7%). His average hit rate (1.444) in Korea suggests 15 home runs would be a lot to ask for early in his major league career. In 2023, Lee missed time due to a broken left ankle that required surgery.
His bat was a significant disappointment over his first 37 games with San Francisco. He had weakness in runs (15), home runs (2), RBIs (8), and stolen bases (2) for his playing time (145 at-bats) while also having a much lower contact batting average (.288) than his time in Korea (.372). Lee delivered an inspiring average hit rate (1.263) and RBI rate (8). His season ended in mid-May with a left shoulder injury (torn labrum) that required surgery.
He was challenging to strikeout (8.2%) with a subpar walk rate (6.3). His exit velocity (89.1 mph) aligned with his previous resume. Lee hit fewer groundballs (47.0% - 59.2% in 2023), leading to a career-best fly-ball rate (34.3) but no pulse in his HR/FB rate (4.3).
Fantasy Outlook: Lee has an ADP of 231 in the high-stakes market in late January, which is lower than his rookie campaign (248). The Giants saw enough in his game to pay him $113 million for six seasons last year. I won’t be drafting Lee in any league again this year. At best, he is a two-category player (batting average and runs) with no fantasy excitement at this point of his career.
