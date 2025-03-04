2025 Fantasy Baseball: Michael Conforto Profile, Preview, Predictions
Michael Conforto's bat adds length and power to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. He has a platoon profile, but Conforto played well vs. left-handed pitching in 2024.
OF – Michael Conforto, LAD (ADP – 285.7)
From 2021 to 2023, Conforto’s average hit rate (1.608) was well below his earlier career path, painting a lower-power picture in 2024. Conforto had a slow start in April (.205/15/4/10/1 over 78 at-bats) in 2023 while creating some fantasy excitement the next month (.289 with 17 runs, seven home runs, 18 RBIs, and one home run over 90 at-bats). Unfortunately, his bat was worthless for the remainder of the season (.231/26/4/30/2 over 238 at-bats). Conforto missed three weeks late in the year with a hamstring issue.
Last year, he started well in April (.266/15/5/16 over 109), but a hamstring issue knocked him to the injured list for 22 days. Conforto had no life in his bat in June and July (.164 over 140 at-bats with 11 runs, three home runs, and 20 RBIs). His swing was much better over his final 155 at-bats (.265/26/10/26). Surprisingly, he had more success against left-handed pitching (.284/14/6/20 over 95 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (24.2) aligned with his career path while losing some momentum with his walk rate (8.6). Conforto had a balanced swing path while showing more life with his exit velocity (90.2 mph), hard-hit rate (45.8), and HR/FB rate (15.3).
Fantasy Outlook: The switch to the Dodgers should create more RBI chances for him due to LA outscoring the Giants by 193 runs in 2024. Los Angeles will give Conforto at-bats vs. some lefties, but Andy Pages looks poised to be his platoon mate. His starting point for this season should be a 60/20/60 season over 450 at-bats. I expect a rebound in his batting average.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Outfielders|Outfielders 6-10|Outfielders 11-15 |Outfielders 16-20 |Outfielders 21-25|Outfielders 26-30|Outfielders 31-35|Outfielders 36-40|Outfielders 41-45|Outfielders 46-50|Outfielders 51-55|Outfielders 56-60|Outfielders 61-65|Outfielders 66-70|Outfielders 71-75