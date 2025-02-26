Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: TJ Friedl Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Injuries have been an issue for TJ Friedl in his time with the Cincinnati Reds. When on the field, he has been productive in four categories, putting him in the risk/reward category.

OF – TJ Friedl, CIN (ADP – 251.7)

2025 TJ Friedl Hitting Stats Profile
Friedl made 126 starts in centerfield in 2023, leading to a productive five-category season (.279/73/18/66/27 over 488 at-bats). He spent two trips on the injury list over the first half of the year with oblique and hamstring issues. Over his final 40 games, his bat (.293 with 26 runs, eight home runs, 20 RBIs, and five steals over 140 at-bats) helped fantasy teams move up the standings. Friedl was at his best against left-handed pitching (.354 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over 96 at-bats). His best production (13 home runs and 41 RBIs) came at home.

A mid-March right wrist strain led to Friedl starting the season on the injured list for 38 days. He suffered a broken thumb a week later, leading to another 16 games out of action. His back luck (hamstring issue) continued about three weeks later (32 days on the IL).

Friedl played well over his short at-bats (67) in June (.239/12/4/13/4). He hit .230 over his final 200 at-bats with 21 runs, nine home runs, 39 RBIs, and three stolen bases. His bat had less value against left-handed pitching (.209/7/2/13/4 over 67 at-bats).

His strikeout rate (15.3) aligned with his career average while posting a slightly below-league-average walk rate (7.6). Friedl had career-low exit velocity (86.0 mph) while increasing his weak hard-hit rate (31.5). He has a fly-ball swing path (45.4%) with a slight increase in his HR/FB rate (11.9).

Fantasy Outlook: His high number of injuries is a factor in his draft capital in 2025, but his production over the past two years (.259/108/31/121/36 over 785 at-bats) does fill multiple categories for his discounted price point. With 550 at-bats, Friedl has the foundation of stats to support a 77/22/85/25 season with some batting average risk. He’s worth a dart, especially in shallow leagues, as the replacement value in the free-agent pool is much higher than in 15-team formats.

RANKINGS

