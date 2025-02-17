Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Charts

Shawn Childs

Cleveland Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase
Cleveland Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After researching all 30 bullpens for a week, I put together the depth charts for each team.

2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Charts Part 1 (updated 2/17)
2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Charts Part 1 (updated 2/17) / Shawn Childs

Getting a handle on the top 15 or so bullpens is relatively easy, but there will be times when a major league team has two viable options (LA Dodgers). If a player has injury news, I highlight their name in dark pink. As the season moves on, some closing options will struggle, putting their jobs at risk. I will use a light pink to show when a pitcher has possible job loss risk over the past week or weeks.

2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Charts Part 2 (updated 2/17)
2025 MLB Bullpen Depth Charts Part 2 (updated 2/17) / Shawn Childs

I took some stance on bullpens with a questionable lead arm to show possible dark horses for saves at some point this season. Here are a few of those options:

  • Jack Leiter, TEX
  • Casey Mize
  • Jeremiah Estrada
  • Luarbert Arias
  • Hunter Bigge
  • Alejandro Rosario

The Marlins and White Sox bullpen appear to be the most wide-open. Andrew Nardi has the talent to close for Miami, but he's coming off a couple of injuries, with the latest (back) limiting his workouts heading into spring training. Jordan Leasure posted some damaging fantasy stats last season, most of which came over a stretch where he may have been hiding an injury.

All my player writeups for the bullpens can be found via the links below:

Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Charts

AL East: Baltimore Orioles | Boston Red Sox | New York Yankees | Tampa Bay Rays | Toronto Blue Jays

AL Central: Chicago White Sox | Cleveland Guardians | Detroit Tigers | Kansas City Royals | Minnesota Twins

AL West: Houston Astros | Oakland Athletics | Los Angeles Angels | Seattle Mariners | Texas Rangers

NL East: Atlanta Braves | Miami Marlins | New York Mets | Philadelphia Phillies | Washington Nationals

NL Central: Chicago Cubs | Cincinnati Reds | Milwaukee Brewers | Pittsburgh Pirates | St. Louis Cardinals

NL West: Arizona Diamondbacks | Colorado Rockies | Los Angeles Dodgers | San Diego Padres | San Francisco Giants

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News