Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Charts
After researching all 30 bullpens for a week, I put together the depth charts for each team.
Getting a handle on the top 15 or so bullpens is relatively easy, but there will be times when a major league team has two viable options (LA Dodgers). If a player has injury news, I highlight their name in dark pink. As the season moves on, some closing options will struggle, putting their jobs at risk. I will use a light pink to show when a pitcher has possible job loss risk over the past week or weeks.
I took some stance on bullpens with a questionable lead arm to show possible dark horses for saves at some point this season. Here are a few of those options:
- Jack Leiter, TEX
- Casey Mize
- Jeremiah Estrada
- Luarbert Arias
- Hunter Bigge
- Alejandro Rosario
The Marlins and White Sox bullpen appear to be the most wide-open. Andrew Nardi has the talent to close for Miami, but he's coming off a couple of injuries, with the latest (back) limiting his workouts heading into spring training. Jordan Leasure posted some damaging fantasy stats last season, most of which came over a stretch where he may have been hiding an injury.
All my player writeups for the bullpens can be found via the links below:
AL East: Baltimore Orioles | Boston Red Sox | New York Yankees | Tampa Bay Rays | Toronto Blue Jays
AL Central: Chicago White Sox | Cleveland Guardians | Detroit Tigers | Kansas City Royals | Minnesota Twins
AL West: Houston Astros | Oakland Athletics | Los Angeles Angels | Seattle Mariners | Texas Rangers
NL East: Atlanta Braves | Miami Marlins | New York Mets | Philadelphia Phillies | Washington Nationals
NL Central: Chicago Cubs | Cincinnati Reds | Milwaukee Brewers | Pittsburgh Pirates | St. Louis Cardinals
NL West: Arizona Diamondbacks | Colorado Rockies | Los Angeles Dodgers | San Diego Padres | San Francisco Giants