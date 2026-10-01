Week 4 Fantasy Football Sleepers Featuring Marcus Mariota and Mack Hollins

Somehow, some way, it's already Week 4 of the NFL season. The stars of fantasy football are shining brightly, but there are still plenty of diamonds in the rough waiting to be unearthed. Here are a few sleepers worthy of your consideration.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

In two out of three games this season, the Indianapolis Colts have allowed 300+ yards through the air. Quarterbacks feast against them.

In Week 4, Indy takes on the Washington Commanders, whose signal caller was stellar in the team's recent upset victory against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. Marcus Mariota, in place of the injured Jayden Daniels (a long shot to return Sunday), completed 19 out of 31 passes for 183 yards on a 61.3 completion percentage.

Big-time performance by Marcus Mariota and the #Commanders. pic.twitter.com/mRxbv2Ak18 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Not to mention, he threw for three touchdowns. Mariota’s fantasy upside looks particularly appetizing against the vulnerable Colts.

If you're hungry for another reason why the 32-year-old is primed for a productive outing, his efficiency is elite against man coverage. According to PFF , Indy plays man 5th most of any team in the league.

Throw in the fact that he'll have an additional week of practice reps under his belt, and Mariota could make some serious fantasy noise in London.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield has accounted for over 81% of his team’s total yardage during the 2026 NFL season. With the gunslinger out in Week 4, another Buccaneer will need to pick up the offensive load in his stead.

Jalon Daniels is slated to start his first career game on Sunday, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be charged with equalling Mayfield’s average of 32 pass attempts. It is far more likely that Bucky Irving will increase his touches.

Irving’s numbers—40 carries, 180 yards, and a touchdown—don’t leap off the page like a top-five fantasy tailback, but his 4.5 yards per carry and 13 catches on 14 targets are very efficient.

If he’s able to maintain that efficiency on higher usage, which is a real possibility against the Green Bay Packers and their fifth worst running defense, look for Irving to rack up the fantasy points this weekend.

WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs for a gain past Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surely, things couldn’t get much worse for the Patriots who take on the…checks notes…undefeated Buffalo Bills on the road, right? Right?!

The lone bright spot of the 35-6 Week 3 shellacking they endured at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars was Mack Hollins. The 6’4, 221-pound wide receiver caught six passes on nine targets for 87 yards. He also posted a 76% snap rate and ran 26 routes, his highest marks in both categories this season.

It’s something to build on moving forward, and right now, more than anything, Drake Maye needs to regain his confidence. That starts by putting him in situations where he feels comfortable. Having the 24-year-old throw underneath passes to the big, sure-handed Hollins, who can line up on the inside or outside, is one way to try to do that.

Despite the Bills’ sterling record, they do have chinks in their defensive armor, as they allow the fifth most passing yards per game of any team in the NFL.

Expect Maye to drop back a lot and look for Hollins.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) in action against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that Kyle Pitts has struggled to start the 2026 NFL season. A stat line of two receptions for 20 yards is flashy for all the wrong reasons. It puts him on pace for a little over 11 catches and 113 yards across 17 games.

Those are numbers Pitts collected in Week 14 alone last year.

As always, though, context is key. Cooper Rush started Weeks 1 and 2 for the Falcons, tossing four interceptions and picking up a little over 100 yards per contest.

When Michael Penix Jr. returned in Week 3, the team's offensive fortunes flipped, and although Pitts hauled in just one reception, there’s proof of concept for the Penix and Pitts pairing. In nine games in 2026, the duo hooked up for 385 yards on 38 pass completions.

The chemistry is there. Now it’s on offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to cook up the right schemes to get them going.

Still not convinced about starting the underwhelming Pitts? Consider the Saints' futility against tight ends. They’ve allowed the most touchdowns (six, which is double the next team on the list), as well as the fourth most yards to TEs in 2026.

If there was ever a week for Kyle Pitts to live up to his pre-season fantasy hype, it’s this one.