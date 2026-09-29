Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The tight end position is starting to see the cream rising to the top, and it’s a lot of the same old names … even the “old” Travis Kelce. I guess marrying Taylor Swift can re-envigorate a dude! Trey McBride leads all tight ends, and we saw Brock Bowers return to prominence in Week 3. Tyler Warren caught nine passes in a win over the Texans, and Harold Fannin Jr. popped too.

It’s not all good news, though. Both of the Daltons (Kincaid and Schultz) killed us in the stat sheets. The struggles also continued for Kyle Pitts Sr., and Mark Andrews missed time due to an injury and put up a stinker. There are some risers, though, as guys like Kenyon Sadiq, Juwan Johnson, and Mike Gesicki posted good stats and could warrant starting consideration.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI at NYG 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. KC 3 George Kittle SF vs. DEN 4 Tyler Warren IND at WAS 5 Travis Kelce KC at LV 6 Juwan Johnson NO vs. ATL 7 Sam LaPorta DET at CAR 8 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ at CHI 9 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. PIT 10 Tucker Kraft GB at TB 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NE 12 Colston Loveland CHI vs. NYJ 13 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DAL 14 Isaiah Likely NYG vs. ARI 15 Darren Waller CAR vs. DET 16 Jake Ferguson DAL at HOU 17 Mark Andrews BAL vs. TEN 18 Brenton Strange JAC at CIN 19 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at NO 20 AJ Barner SEA vs. LAC 21 Hunter Henry NE at BUF 22 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. JAC 23 Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE 24 Tyler Higbee LAR at PHI 25 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. MIA 26 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at SEA 27 Cade Otton TB vs. GB 28 Greg Dulcich MIA at MIN 29 Evan Engram DEN at SF 30 Colby Parkinson LAR at PHI 31 Zach Ertz PHI vs. LAR 32 Gunnar Helm TEN at BAL