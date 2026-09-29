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Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Brock Bowers is back in the top five after a 10-catch game in his return to the lineup.
Michael Fabiano|
Brock Bowers, Raiders.
Brock Bowers, Raiders. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The tight end position is starting to see the cream rising to the top, and it’s a lot of the same old names … even the “old” Travis Kelce. I guess marrying Taylor Swift can re-envigorate a dude! Trey McBride leads all tight ends, and we saw Brock Bowers return to prominence in Week 3. Tyler Warren caught nine passes in a win over the Texans, and Harold Fannin Jr. popped too.

It’s not all good news, though. Both of the Daltons (Kincaid and Schultz) killed us in the stat sheets. The struggles also continued for Kyle Pitts Sr., and Mark Andrews missed time due to an injury and put up a stinker. There are some risers, though, as guys like Kenyon Sadiq, Juwan Johnson, and Mike Gesicki posted good stats and could warrant starting consideration. 

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at NYG

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. KC

3

George Kittle

SF

vs. DEN

4

Tyler Warren

IND

at WAS

5

Travis Kelce

KC

at LV

6

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. ATL

7

Sam LaPorta

DET

at CAR

8

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

at CHI

9

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. PIT

10

Tucker Kraft

GB

at TB

11

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. NE

12

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. NYJ

13

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. DAL

14

Isaiah Likely

NYG

vs. ARI

15

Darren Waller

CAR

vs. DET

16

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at HOU

17

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. TEN

18

Brenton Strange

JAC

at CIN

19

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at NO

20

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. LAC

21

Hunter Henry

NE

at BUF

22

Mike Gesicki

CIN

vs. JAC

23

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at CLE

24

Tyler Higbee

LAR

at PHI

25

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. MIA

26

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

at SEA

27

Cade Otton

TB

vs. GB

28

Greg Dulcich

MIA

at MIN

29

Evan Engram

DEN

at SF

30

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at PHI

31

Zach Ertz

PHI

vs. LAR

32

Gunnar Helm

TEN

at BAL

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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