Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The tight end position is starting to see the cream rising to the top, and it’s a lot of the same old names … even the “old” Travis Kelce. I guess marrying Taylor Swift can re-envigorate a dude! Trey McBride leads all tight ends, and we saw Brock Bowers return to prominence in Week 3. Tyler Warren caught nine passes in a win over the Texans, and Harold Fannin Jr. popped too.
It’s not all good news, though. Both of the Daltons (Kincaid and Schultz) killed us in the stat sheets. The struggles also continued for Kyle Pitts Sr., and Mark Andrews missed time due to an injury and put up a stinker. There are some risers, though, as guys like Kenyon Sadiq, Juwan Johnson, and Mike Gesicki posted good stats and could warrant starting consideration.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 4 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at NYG
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. KC
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. DEN
4
Tyler Warren
IND
at WAS
5
Travis Kelce
KC
at LV
6
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. ATL
7
Sam LaPorta
DET
at CAR
8
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
at CHI
9
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. PIT
10
Tucker Kraft
GB
at TB
11
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. NE
12
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. NYJ
13
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. DAL
14
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. ARI
15
Darren Waller
CAR
vs. DET
16
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at HOU
17
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. TEN
18
Brenton Strange
JAC
at CIN
19
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at NO
20
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. LAC
21
Hunter Henry
NE
at BUF
22
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. JAC
23
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at CLE
24
Tyler Higbee
LAR
at PHI
25
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. MIA
26
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
at SEA
27
Cade Otton
TB
vs. GB
28
Greg Dulcich
MIA
at MIN
29
Evan Engram
DEN
at SF
30
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at PHI
31
Zach Ertz
PHI
vs. LAR
32
Gunnar Helm
TEN
at BAL
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano