Cleveland Browns Mock Draft & Team Needs

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and face a pivotal decision between drafting a quarterback or potentially trading down to fill numerous roster needs.

Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Browns enter the 2025 NFL Draft at a crossroads, coming off a disastrous 3-14 season and still searching for stability at quarterback. With the No. 2 overall pick and glaring holes across the roster, Cleveland has a ton of decisions to make heading into draft night.

Over the past 30 years, the Browns have had 12 different head coaches. They had a franchise quarterback (Baker Mayfield), but his play didn’t show growth until he replaced Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The signing of Deshaun Watson has been a complete disaster, and there is no way the light switch for his game gets turned on this year. 

Cleveland's dilemma this year is whether to draft a rookie quarterback and start the rebuilding process again. Kevin Stefanski had a winning record (37-30) coming into last season (3-14) with two playoff appearances. He only needs eight more wins to rank third all-time for the Browns. 

Starting Offense:

QB Kenny Pickett

RB Jerome Ford

WR Jerry Jeudy

WR Cedric Tillman

TE David Njoku

Last year, their offense ranked last in points scored (32) and 28th in yards allowed. Cleveland’s offensive line allowed the second-most sacks (66), leading to a league-low 5.9 yards per pass attempt and the most interceptions in the NFL. The Browns finished 29th in rushing yards (1,608) with eight touchdowns.

In 2024, their defense gave up the fewest yards in the NFL while ranking 13th in points allowed (362). Cleveland lost momentum in both areas (19th yards allowed and 435 points—19th) last season. They only had four interceptions and 41 sacks. Offenses gained 4.5 yards per rush against them with 22 touchdowns and 2,205 rushing yards (21st).

In the offseason, the Browns gave DE Myles Garrett and DT Maliek Collins a combined $163.5 million. Realistically, Cleveland is more than five years away from thinking about contending. They need a franchise quarterback, a lead running back, and a front-line wide receiver. Their defense has one stud (Garrett), and CB Denzel Ward is a talented player. 

If this coaching staff thinks they can win defensive games, they are sadly mistaken. By using early picks to improve their defense, Cleveland will kick the quarterback issue down the road. By the time their offense catches up, Garrett and Ward will be past their prime.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 2nd

Round 2: 33rd

Round 3: 67th, 94th

Round 4: 104th

Round 6: 179th, 192nd, 200th, 216th

Round 7: 255th

If I’m the Browns, I’m trading the second pick. This team needs volume of players at multiple positions, which requires creative thinking to acquire draft selections.  Sadly, no team has more than one first-round draft pick this year, and only three franchises (Buffalo – 56th, 62nd and Chicago – 39th, 41st, and Seattle – 50th, 52nd) have more than one pick in the second round.

Let’s try to work the Bears for the 10th and 39th selections for the 2nd and 67th selections. I would then add LT Armand Membou, WR Luther Burden, and QB Kyle McCord. 

