Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft & Team Needs
After an explosive 2024 campaign that saw Baker Mayfield lead the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a top-five finish in both total offense and scoring, Tampa Bay enters the 2025 NFL Draft looking to fortify the other side of the ball. With veteran linebacker Lavonte David nearing the end of his career and several holes across the defense, the Bucs are poised to use their draft capital to build a more complete and balanced roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers captured the NFC South crown with a 10-7 record in 2024. The offense delivered fireworks as the team finished with the third-most yards per game (399.5) and the fourth-most points per game (29.5). Despite losing Chris Godwin in the middle of the season, Tampa Bay’s aerial attack flourished, especially with rookie Jalen McMillan’s emergence following Godwin’s season-ending injury. Tampa produced the third-most passing yards per game (250.4), while ranking fourth in rushing yards per game (149.2) behind Bucky Irving’s breakout campaign. However, the defense hovered around the league average after allowing 341.8 yards per game.
Starting Offense:
QB Baker Mayfield
RB Bucky Irving
WR Mike Evans
WR Chris Godwin
TE Cade Otton
Tampa’s skill-position group is more than dependable after Godwin resigned with the franchise this offseason. The Bucs have three fantasy friendly receivers and a serviceable tight end in Cade Otton. Mayfield was fantasy’s biggest difference-maker at the quarterback position last season, finishing as the QB4 despite being drafted outside the top 10 heading into the season.
Given all of their success on the offensive side of the football and the fact that head coach Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded schemer, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bucs target defensive playmakers with the majority of their draft picks. Yes, the Bucs could probably use some help on the offensive line but they also need help at all three levels on the defense, particularly at the linebacker position with Lavonte David headed into what could be his last season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 19th
Round 2: 53rd
Round 3: 84th
Round 4: 121st
Round 5: 157th
Round 7: 235th
With the No. 19 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Buccaneers will have plenty of options at their disposal. I could see them trading back to acquire more draft capital but if they stand pat, addressing the linebacker corps will be a top priority. A cornerback like Jahdae Barron or a safety like Malaki Starks might make sense but at the end of the day, I expect Tampa to grab Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, as evidenced by my latest NFL Mock Draft.
Linebacker remains a pressing need for the Buccaneers, and with this selection, they secure the premier prospect at the position in this year’s draft. Campbell projects as an ideal fit within Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, offering a rare blend of size, speed, and instincts as an off-ball linebacker with the potential to anchor the unit for years to come. Given that Lavonte David could be hanging his cleats up pretty soon, Campbell is the perfect fit for the Bucs.
With a new defensive anchor for years to come in Campbell, I expect the Bucs to continue to add talent to the defense to take some of the pressure off of Mayfield and the offense. In the second round, Tampa will look to shore up their secondary and Iowa State’s Darien Porter has the skillset to be a Day 1 starter. Porter showcased elite speed with a blazing 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 198 pounds, the Iowa State standout possesses the prototypical size and reach that align with Todd Bowles’ defensive archetype at cornerback. His instincts and spatial awareness make him a natural fit for Tampa Bay’s zone-heavy scheme, which was among the league’s most prevalent in 2024.
In the third round, the Bucs could opt to address the offensive line or even arm Mayfield with another pass catcher but I anticipate that they’ll continue to load up on the defense. With the No. 84 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay would benefit from a safety such as Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State. Buccaneers.com Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith had this to say about the prospect of Winston Jr. joining the Bucs:
In pass coverage, Winston has developing instincts plus the size to blanket opposing tight ends. On plays in front of him, he closes quickly and rarely misses a tackle. Scouts also like his approach to the game; the Buccaneers make an effort to find players who love the game of football, and Winston fits that mold.
If the Bucs follow this game plan and stack up on defensive specialists, the offense will be very similar to last year and fantasy drafters will know what to expect from Mayfield and the gang.
