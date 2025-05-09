Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Colston Loveland (Pick 1.11)
In dynasty rookie drafts, Pick 1.11 is often a sweet spot for managers to take a swing on long-term upside rather than immediate production—and that’s exactly what makes tight end Colston Loveland a strong value selection here. Despite modest college production at Michigan, Loveland was a top-10 NFL Draft pick and enters a Bears offense clearly building around Caleb Williams, giving him both draft capital and future opportunity on his side.
In the first 10 picks of this mock draft, running backs and wide receivers have largely dominated the board, but Colston Loveland emerges as the next best value pick at the tight end position—coming off the board a few spots after fellow rookie Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts.
Pick 1.11: TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
The Bears have been all about giving Caleb Williams more receiving weapons, helping their goal to be a premium scoring offense. Cole Kmet (47/474/4) lost momentum in his game in 2024, highlighted by a downturn of usage by the Bears’ tight ends (56/512/4 on 69 targets).
Loveland was a surprise selection by Chicago as the 10th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft despite delivering only mid-tier tight end stats (45/649/4 and 56/582/5) over his final season at Michigan.
Loveland plays with a physical style and wins with strong hands. He has a knack for finding openings in the short areas of the field while possessing the agility to get behind a defense if it is left unaccounted for in coverage. His route running is above average, but he needs to get off the ball more effectively at the next level to create early wins.
His blocking does have risk in pass possession when asked to match up with bigger bodies at the line of scrimmage. The next step in his development is tempo in route running.
His opportunity out of the gate looks messy, making him a challenging player to start in the fantasy market in 2025. As a dynasty player, his ceiling may only be a backend TE1 over the next couple of years.
