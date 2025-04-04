Fantasy Sports

Jalen Royals NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Royals enters the 2025 NFL Draft as an explosive, polished route-runner with strong hands and big-play ability. He's just one year removed from a 15-touchdown season.

Shawn Childs

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) makes the catch against UConn Huskies defensive back D'Mon Brinson (3) in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) makes the catch against UConn Huskies defensive back D'Mon Brinson (3) in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
Jalen Royals Fantasy Football Profile

In 2023, Royals was a top receiving option for the Utah State Aggies, thanks to an impressive 15 touchdowns with 71 catches and 1,080 yards. He had an elite three-game run (7/185/3, 6/140/2, and 7/125/2) while scoring a touchdown (13 total) in seven of his final eight starts.  

A left foot injury last season led to five missed games. Royals had a slow start over his first three matchups (5/77/1, 6/47, and 4/44) before catching fire in his following four contests (10//112/1, 9/211/2, 10/155/1, and 11/188/1). He gained 15.2 yards per catch in his college career.

Royals has a natural flow to his route running and spacing of defenders. He brings a shimmy and shoulder fake after his catches at the second level of the defense, creating yards after catch. His open-field running is an edge, along with his hands. Royals’ route running has a high floor despite needing some refinement off the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His strength is the missing link to his early profile.

I see some CeeDee Lamb qualities in his game, making Royals a value at wide receiver this year. The next step in his development is proving that he can perform at a high level against more talented cornerbacks. He projects to be a volume wide receiver who can work the inside part of the field. I expect him to gain momentum before this year’s draft, which will secure his ranking as a second-round pick. 

Shawn Childs
