Ranking NFL Offenses: Pittsburgh Steelers No. 22
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense enters the season in flux, with major question marks at quarterback and a retooled supporting cast around rookie signal-caller Will Howard. While the team boasts intriguing fantasy talent—most notably DK Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth—their ultimate value hinges on whether Pittsburgh can stabilize the passing game with a veteran upgrade under center.
Pittsburgh Steelers Starting Offense
QB Will Howard
RB Jaylen Warren
RB2 Kaleb Johnson
WR1 DK Metcalf
WR2 George Pickens
WR3 Calvin Austin
TE Pat Freirmuth
WR4 Robert Woods
No. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive outlook could improve dramatically if they land veteran Aaron Rodgers as expected. However, with rookie Will Howard currently projected as the starter, there’s a real risk this unit struggles—especially through the air—in 2025. Howard’s standout 2024 campaign at Ohio State showcased his growth into a top collegiate quarterback, with career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage while leading the Buckeyes to a National Championship. While questions remain about his arm strength and ability to read NFL defenses, his athleticism, decision-making, and long-term upside make him a compelling developmental prospect. Still, he’s better suited for a backup role at this stage, and Pittsburgh would be wise to add a proven veteran—whether it’s Rodgers or another experienced option—to stabilize the quarterback room.
In the backfield, Jaylen Warren was poised for his best season in 2025, however, the Steelers selected Kaleb Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft. Last season, Warren finished as the RB39 while splitting time with Najee Harris, totaling 511 rushing yards and one touchdown on 120 carries. He additionally caught 38 passes for 310 scoreless receiving yards. Warren isn’t really a goal-line back, which is why Johnson is the better value heading into 2025.
The former Iowa standout brings elite contact balance and tackle-breaking ability to an Arthur Smith offense that ranked sixth in rushing volume last season. With Warren better suited for a change-of-pace role and the Steelers likely leaning into a run-heavy, ball-control approach amid an uncertain quarterback situation, Johnson is set up for immediate, high-volume usage. His skill set aligns perfectly with Smith’s downhill rushing scheme, and considering Najee Harris delivered four straight top-20 fantasy finishes in this system, Johnson’s current RB19 ADP looks like a potential steal.
Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf who will immediately step in as the team’s WR1. The former Seattle Seahawk is coming off his worst season since his rookie campaign, finishing as the WR32 in PPR formats. Metcalf totaled 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. If Howard is the starter, Metcalf may struggle yet again but if Rodgers is the signal-caller, expect an uptick in production. Metcalf should be viewed as a WR3 at this point in the offseason.
Despite missing three games, George Pickens finished as the WR42 in 2025, totaling 59 receptions, 900 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He will serve as the primary deep threat despite struggling with drops last season. His drop percentage of 13.2% was the worst among 31 receivers with 100 or more targets. Given Pittsburgh’s run-heavy scheme and the unclear quarterback situation, he shouldn’t be viewed as more than a WR4. Outside of Pickens and Metcalf, the Steelers lack any wide receivers worth targeting in redraft fantasy football leagues.
Pat Freiermuth emerged as a key target in Pittsburgh’s passing game, with Russell Wilson leaning on him heavily due to limited options beyond George Pickens. The reliable tight end finished as the TE9, posting 65 receptions on 78 targets (83.3% catch rate) for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. While Freiermuth’s talent is undeniable, the addition of DK Metcalf will likely cut into his target share—especially in the red zone, where Metcalf excels. Freiermuth remains a solid TE2, but with the expected dip in volume and scoring opportunities, a top-12 finish at the position seems unlikely.
