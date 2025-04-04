Tre Harris NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tre Harris enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a big-bodied wide receiver who steadily improved throughout his college career at Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss, showcasing explosive playmaking ability and consistent yardage gains. His combination of size, production, and deep-threat upside makes him an intriguing prospect with a skill set reminiscent of Nico Collins.
Tre Harris Fantasy Football Outlook
Harris had a progressive career over four seasons between Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss. Despite catching 220 passes for his career with 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns, he never caught more than 65 passes in a year. His receiving yards improved each season (562, 935, 985, and 1,030) while showing more explosiveness with the Rebels (18.2 and 17.2 yards per catch). He missed five games last season with a groin injury.
In 2023, Harris gained over 100 yards in five matchups (6/133/4, 8/153/1, 4/102, 11/213/1, and 7/134). His season started last year with an impressive run over seven games (8/179/2, 9/130, 10/94, 11/225/2, 11/176/1, 3/81, and 7/102/1), putting him on an impressive pace.
The development of Harris last year paints a much higher profile than initially expected. He brings size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position while making many deep catches in 2024 despite not having elite speed (4.54 40-yard dash). The volume of his long catches with Ole Miss will be unattainable at the next level due to better cornerbacks and a shorter passing window. Harris runs with purpose with the ball in his hands, helping his ability to turn short catches into first downs. He must improve his win rate when challenged in tight catch quarters.
He enters this year’s draft class at age 23 with some missed time over the last two seasons with injuries. My mental image of his game is based on how Nico Collins was utilized by the Texans in 2023. The question to be answered is: can his new NFL team and quarterback get him the ball at the third level of the defense? If so, his fantasy stats will likely be much higher in his rookie campaign, as Harris should also receive plenty of catches to move the chains. Think Keon Coleman with more college experience.
