Tre Harris NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris Ranked 1st in the NATION in Receiving Yards Per Game (128.8)..



Before his injury Vs. LSU he was Averaging:



➖10.4 Targets (6th in CFB)

➖8.4 Receptions (2nd in CFB)

➖1.0 Receiving TD’s (3rd in CFB)



Dudes 6’2, 205 lbs and was ALSO 1st in Yards Per Route Run.. (5.12) pic.twitter.com/JKbPbDI6wT