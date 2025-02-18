Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfielders (Tier 13)

Wilyer Abreu’s 50.5% Hard-Hit% was top 6% in Major League Baseball.



He does this with borderline elite bat speed at 74.6 MPH (top 15%)



Launch Angle soared from 11.9 °📈19.2 ° and his Con%, O-Con%, and Z Con% all improved.



I like him to take another step forward.