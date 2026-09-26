White Sox's Colson Montgomery Sets MLB Record No Player Wants to Own

Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery has officially entered MLB history, but not in a positive way.

Montgomery went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Chicago's 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. With his fifth-inning punchout, the 24-year-old set the new single-season strikeout record for a big-league hitter. The lefty-swinging shortstop's 224 strikeouts so far in 2026 surpass the previous record held by corner infielder Mark Reynolds, who struck out 223 times in 2009.

The White Sox infielder has produced some head-scratching numbers in 2026. Montgomery is now hitting .199 this season but has 31 home runs and 87 RBIs in 151 games. While strikeouts generally aren't frowned upon as much as they were many years ago, this is one feat the 2021 first-round draft pick most likely didn't hope to accomplish in his professional career.

White Sox set other records ahead of their return to the postseason

Sep 24, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) and Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) celebrate a playoff berth after the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond Montgomery's new strikeout record, 2026 has been a historic season for the White Sox. Chicago is currently 83-77. The White Sox are still battling the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central, but they already clinched a playoff spot on Thursday. Either way, they're heading to the postseason this year in an impressive turnaround after losing over 100 games each of the past three seasons.

In fact, the White Sox are the first team in MLB history to make the playoffs after two consecutive 100-loss seasons, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. They'll also set the new record for the most wins by an MLB team after three straight seasons with at least 100 losses. Three teams, including the 2014 Houston Astros, were tied for the previous record of 70 wins after at least three 100-loss seasons in a row, according to Langs.

Regardless, Chicago is now going back to the postseason for the first time since 2021. The White Sox rank sixth in the majors in home runs this year, led by rookie slugger Munetaka Murakami. They also have some electric arms in their bullpen, including right-hander Grant Taylor and left-hander Hagen Smith. While the White Sox might not be the favorites to win the World Series in 2026, anything can happen in October.