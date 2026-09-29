How Yankees' Wild Card Roster Decisions Impact Playoff Series Against Red Sox

The New York Yankees have confirmed their playoff roster for their first-round matchup against the Boston Red Sox. And while one tall slugger is making his highly anticipated return, it might not be the power hitter most fans think.

Aaron Judge has been left off the Yankees' roster for the American League Wild Card Series. But, somewhat surprisingly, Giancarlo Stanton is on New York's initial playoff roster. Stanton hasn't played since April 24 and has been sidelined for most of the year with a right calf strain, the same injury Judge is now dealing with.

After missing three months of the season with a right rib stress fracture, Judge returned for seven games in September before landing back on the injured list with a right calf strain. At first, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week the team didn't expect the three-time MVP to be back for the start of the playoffs. Then, the eight-time All-Star gave his own update the next day, saying he intended to be ready for Tuesday's game. But now, the Yankees know they'll be without their star slugger in the first round of the postseason.

Can Giancarlo Stanton be a difference-maker in the Yankees-Red Sox series?

Sep 24, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) takes batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Judge in the lineup, the Yankees' chances of making a deep run in October undoubtedly take a hit. At the same time, though, New York won 93 games this year while the 6-foot-7 slugger missed more than half of the season. The Yankees have relied on strong pitching throughout 2026, and that will likely still be the case going into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Stanton's inclusion on the postseason roster is interesting. Although the 36-year-old played in just 24 games this year before being injured, he could be a true weapon off the bench as a pinch-hitter. If that's the five-time All-Star's role in his return, though, that means he's effectively on the Wild Card roster for three at-bats. But New York clearly values the damage Stanton could do in those select few plate appearances.

The Red Sox have several left-handed pitchers on their Wild Card roster, which could create favorable matchups for Stanton in late-game scenarios. But it remains to be seen how effective the 2017 National League MVP will be in his first game action in five months.