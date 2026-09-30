Cam Schlittler Joins Another Historic List With Latest Postseason Gem

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler once again showed why he's one of the best young pitchers in the majors with another dominant postseason performance against the Boston Red Sox.

Schlittler tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings in New York's 9-0 win over Boston in Tuesday's Wild Card game, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10. The hard-throwing righty looked sharp throughout his first playoff start of 2026, throwing 77 of his career-high 117 pitches for strikes.

With this outing, Schlittler is officially tied with several notable pitchers for the second-most scoreless postseason performances with 10 or more strikeouts, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. The 25-year-old now has two such outings, including his dominant start against the Red Sox in last year's Wild Card Series. That ties him with Sandy Koufax, Randy Johnson, Cliff Lee, and Kevin Brown, while Justin Verlander is the only pitcher ahead of them at three shutout postseason outings with at least 10 strikeouts. Schlittler is also just the second pitcher in MLB history, alongside Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, to make multiple playoff starts against the Red Sox and record double-digit strikeouts twice, according to Langs.

Additional takeaways from Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card game

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice (22) celebrates with outfielder Aaron Judge (99) after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schlittler wasn't the only Yankee making history on Tuesday night. Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, in New York's first postseason game of the year. The lefty-swinging slugger became the first player in Yankees history to produce four hits and six RBIs in a playoff game, according to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp. Rice's six RBIs also tied a Yankees playoff record, according to Langs.

Leading up to this Wild Card showdown with the Red Sox, it was unclear if Aaron Judge would play. While the Yankees would obviously prefer to have the three-time MVP in their lineup, Rice's offensive performance in particular likely helped fans breathe a little easier. But most of New York's damage came in the later innings, so it'll be interesting to see what the offense can do on Wednesday against veteran right-hander Sonny Gray.

For Boston, outfielder Roman Anthony left the game after two at-bats with a potential hand injury, according to the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr. It's unclear whether the 22-year-old will be available for the Red Sox's must-win game on Wednesday. That will certainly be a situation worth monitoring with Boston's season on the line.