Yankees' Triple-A Affiliate Officially Rebrands Ahead of 2027 Season

The Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees has confirmed its new identity moving forward.

The Yankees' Triple-A team will now be known as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders, the organization announced Saturday. "The SWB Highlanders name carries a dual meaning rooted in both place and baseball history," the team's announcement reads. "It reflects the NEPA terrain, where PNC Field sits surrounded by wooded hills, trails, and the natural beauty that shapes life in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, while also honoring the earliest identity in Yankees history. The New York Highlanders played at Hilltop Park in Manhattan's Washington Heights from 1903 to 1912 before the franchise adopted the Yankees moniker. Just as the Highlanders became the Yankees more than a century ago, today's SWB Highlanders are becoming tomorrow's Bronx Bombers."

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders are the latest minor league franchise to rebrand this offseason, joining the St. Louis Cardinals' Double-A affiliate, which will now be known as the Ozarks Springbirds. The RailRiders had been the name of the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate since 2013. But now, a new era is set to begin for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre organization.

Top Yankees prospects who will likely play for the Highlanders in 2027

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2027 season, two of New York's highest-ranked prospects are expected to headline the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders' pitching staff. Unless there's a trade or an unexpected injury, right-handers Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange will most likely start next year in the Triple-A rotation. While both young hurlers could be bullpen options at some point in 2027, it'd be extremely surprising if they didn't open the season as starters.

Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2026, posting a 5.40 ERA in six starts for the Yankees. In the minors, though, the 23-year-old had a 2.45 ERA in 21 Triple-A starts this season. The next step for the young pitcher will be trying to replicate that minor league success in the majors.

Meanwhile, Lagrange had an intriguing 2026 campaign. The hard-throwing righty began the year in the Triple-A rotation before shifting to the bullpen in June to become a late-season relief option for the Yankees. But a right shoulder capsular sprain sidelined the 23-year-old for most of the second half of the season.

As things stand, Rodriguez and Lagrange should be two of the most exciting prospects to watch in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders' first season.