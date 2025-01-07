Tottenham v Liverpool Team News | Carabao Cup | Szoboszlai Not Fit To Return To Starting Lineup
Dominik Szoboszlai will not be well enough to return to the Liverpool starting lineup when they face Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Billionaire Elon Musk 'Planning' To Buy £6 Billion Liverpool FC From FSG - Report
The Reds travel to North London off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Arne Slot will therefore be looking for an improved performance as they take to the field against the Lilywhites to battle for a place in March's Wembley final.
READ MORE: Arne Slot's Pre Match Tottenham Hotspur Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Carabao Cup Semis
Liverpool Team News
Slot confirmed at his pre-match conference that if Szoboszlai was able to train on Tuesday, he could be in contention to return to the squad.
The Dutchman was also clear, however, that even if the Hungarian travels, he is unlikely to be ready to start the match.
Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to replace Alisson Becker in goal with the competition normally reserved for the number two keeper.
The likes of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa will be hoping for a recall if Slot makes changes as he did for the quarter-final victory over Southampton.
Joe Gomez remains on the sidelines with the hamstring injury picked up in December against West Ham.
Tottenham Team News
Ange Postecoglou also has a dilemma as to who will start in goal for his team with new signing Antonin Kinsky available to play.
Rodrigo Bentancur will return after serving a one-match suspension against Newcastle at the weekend but James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr are suspended.
READ MORE: Highly-Rated Liverpool Youngster Drawing Interest From English Clubs
Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison are all still sidelined through injury.