‘No Era Penal’—Wesley Sneijder’s Big Confession Reopens Mexico’s 2014 World Cup Wound

Nearly 12 years after one of the most traumatic World Cup eliminations in Mexico national team history, Netherlands legend Wesley Sneijder reopened old wounds when he admitted his side’s match-winning goal was the result of a non-existent penalty, revealing that in his eyes, “No era penal.”

EL Tri supporters still haven’t gotten over the controversial penalty call that ended Mexico’s 2014 World Cup dreams in the round of 16 against the Netherlands. Sneijder was on the pitch that day and over a decade later he’s broken his silence, agreeing with the infamous three word phrase that’s become synonymous with one of the most painful defeats in El Tri’s history.

“I remember the moment in 2014,” Sneijder said before an exhibition game in Mexico last weekend. “The ‘no era penal.’ I can tell you guys, in all honesty ... no era penal [it wasn’t a penalty], but the referee gave the penalty so, yeah, it is what it is.

“I have great memories of Mexico. I don’t think you guys [Mexicans] have great memories of me, unfortunately, but it is what it is.”

Mexico were minutes away from defeating the Netherlands on that infamous day in Fortaleza, Brazil, before Sneijder scored the equalizer late in the game. Then, one of the most gut-wrenching moments in Mexican soccer history transpired.

The Origin of Mexico’s Iconic ‘No Era Penal’ Phrase

Rafael Marquéz (top) was whistled for a controversial penalty on Arjen Robben. | Emmanuel Dunad/AFP/Getty Images

With the round of 16 clash level at 1–1 deep into stoppage time, Arjen Robben fell inside the penalty area trying to dribble past Rafael Márquez, winning a penalty that Klaas-Jan Huntelaar turned into the match-winner. Replays, though, showed Márquez planted his foot on the ground and seemingly avoided contact with Robben, resulting in the birth of the now folkloric “no era penal” phrase.

Debate still exists to this day regarding the penalty call, but what’s undeniable is that it resulted in the elimination of one of the best El Tri teams that’s featured in the World Cup this century, one that was minutes away from making the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.

#WorldCupAtHome | 🇳🇱 2-1 🇲🇽



FULL TIME: @OnsOranje’s late rally leaves Mexico empty-handed again in their quarter-final quest 🟠



The big question… ¿Era penal? #WorldCup | #StayAtHome — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 12, 2020

“No era penal” brings back memories of arguably the saddest day in El Tri’s history. However, over a decade later, in the eyes of Sneijder, it’s time to “let it go.”

Mexico’s inability to get anywhere close to qualifying to the World Cup quarterfinals in the tournaments since contribute to the lingering pain of the 2014 elimination still lingering. For Sneijder, though, “no era penal” still hurting a decade later is a testament to how intensely El Tri fans support their national team.

“I think Robben cannot walk around here [Mexico] anymore,” Sneijder said lightheartedly. “But on one side I love it, because that’s the passion, that’s the love [Mexican fans feel] about their country. It’s the love about football and I love these things.”

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE