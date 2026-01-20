Transfer Rumors: Alvarez Eyes Premier League Return; Chelsea’s €125 Million Fernandez Successor

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford has made his wishes very clear. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Former Manchester City forward and current Atlético Madrid star Julián Alvarez is said to be targeting a return to the Premier League after being made available for sale this coming summer. Chelsea have been credited with an offer in the region of $100 million (£74.7 million, €86.1 million). (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Alvarez has been touted as a target for Barcelona and Liverpool as well, yet it is Bayern Munich who are thought to be weighing up a €130 million (£112.8 million, $150.9 million) offer for this ideal Harry Kane replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

In an attempt to secure a cut-price deal for Marcus Rashford, Barcelona have proposed paying an initial sum of €18 million (£15.6 million, $20.9 million) with performance-related add-ons which amount to a further €4 million. This falls well below the current buyout clause of €30 million and has been swiftly rejected by Manchester United. (Source: Krrish)

Arsenal are credited with interest in a surprise move for Inter’s talented wingback Federico Dimarco. The boyhood Nerazzurri fan is expected to rebuff any approach in favor of a new contract at San Siro, which should come with a hefty pay rise. (Source: Tuttosport)

Ibrahima Konaté has rejected another contract offer from Liverpool. The center back with just six months remaining on his current deal is not thought to be asking for the same £300,000 ($403,000) weekly salary as Virgil van Dijk, yet still isn’t happy with the terms currently on the table. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Not only has Kobbie Mainoo been tipped to stay at Manchester United for the remainder of the season, but the Red Devils are expected to reopen discussions about his contract which expires in the summer of 2027. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City have made it known to Real Madrid that Erling Haaland will not be allowed to leave for less than €200 million (£173.5 million, $232.2 million). Should Madrid go through with this eye-watering offer, the striker’s salary would stretch their investment in this one player to around half a billion euros. (Source: Fichajes)

In light of Jérémy Jacquet’s impending arrival at Chelsea, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo have both been posed with a dilemma next summer. Each will have just a year left on their contracts and are set to be faced with an ultimatum of moving on or signing fresh terms. (Source: BBC Sport)

After being snubbed from Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League squad for a second time this season, Mathys Tel has once again been linked with a move to Paris FC. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

While Spurs have pared back their interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, Manchester United remain very much interested in the 23-year-old rated at £30 million ($40.2 million), especially with his former Boro boss Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford hotseat. (Source: CaughtOffside)

United are also thought to have met with the representatives of Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. (Source: Indykaila)

Pep Guardiola has supposedly lost faith in Rico Lewis. Man City would consequently be willing to accept offers in the region of €35 million (£30.4 million, $40.6 million) for their homegrown fullback. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

João Neves settled immediately in Paris. | LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Should Real Madrid stump up the €120 million (£104.1 million, $139.3 million) it would take to prise Enzo Fernández away from Chelsea, the Blues have already drawn up a contingency plan. Paris Saint-Germain superstar João Neves could find himself the subject of a bid worth up to €125 million. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid are very much interested in PSG backup forward Gonçalo Ramos should either Alexander Sørloth or Antoine Griezmann leave in 2026. (Source: MARCA)

Barcelona have struck an agreement with their Catalan neighbors Girona to send Marc-André ter Stegen on loan for the rest of the season. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

In an attempt to immediately replenish their goalkeeper roster, Barcelona have been tipped to snap up Real Sociedad shot-stopper Álex Remiro. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético could make a move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, who was once on the radar of Manchester United. The Brazilian is valued at between €35–40 million (£30.4–34.7 million, $40.6–46.4 million). (Source: El Desmarque)

