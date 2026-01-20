‘Let’s See’—Cryptic Contract Renewal Message Sparks Fresh Liverpool Concern

Dominik Szoboszlai has sparked fresh concern that Liverpool could fail to tie down a top talent to a new contract, admitting that talks over an extension have yet to yield an agreement.

Up until the last week when a backheel gaffe leading to a Barnsley goal was branded “disrespectful” by the League One side and a missed penalty against Burnley that proved costly, Szoboszlai had been arguably Liverpool’s best player in a challenging season for the Reds.

The five-year contract Szoboszlai signed when he arrived from RB Leipzig in a £60 million ($80.7 million) transfer in 2023 still has more than two seasons left to run.

On one hand, it’s clear that Liverpool are approaching the situation proactively by engaging in talks this early after getting into difficulty over Trent Alexander-Arnold. On the other, those discussions have taken place and the result of it has not yet seen Szoboszlai commit his future to the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of Arne Slot’s most valuable players this season. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Hungary international said this week that “no decision has been made”, which suggests there is a decision—to stay or go—required in the first place.

“There are always talks,” he told reporters ahead of Liverpool’s return to Champions League action. “You guys in the media make a lot for the [public] and keep on going because that’s your job.

“There have been talks but, for sure, not any decision has been made. There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans. Let’s see what is going to happen in the future.”

Szoboszlai said he is “of course” happy at Liverpool without giving any certainties. “You know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account.”

Szoboszlai Keeps Salah Argument Simple

Szoboszlai is close with Mohamed Salah. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Szoboszlai was also asked about the situation at Liverpool regarding Mohamed Salah, who hasn’t started a game for the Reds since November and departed for the Africa Cup of Nations just one game after explosive comments claiming he felt scapegoated.

Arne Slot did his best to calm the volatile aftermath, suggesting there was no issue with Salah. But the Egyptian superstar’s absence for the past month was certainly convenient in its timing, meaning that the manager didn’t have to make continued decisions about whether to start him or not.

Now that AFCON is over and Salah is set to return, having helped Egypt finish fourth at the tournament, all parties will finally have to face it head on.

Szoboszlai said he has been in regular contact with his clubmate, but refused to give any details as it’s something for Salah himself.

“We speak about everything,” he said. “That’s between me and him.

“We just keep on going. He will be here and then it’s decision for him, the manager and the club. It’s not about us. It’s about him.”

Salah remains heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, having been courted by the competition’s top officials for several years.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE